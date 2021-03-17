Holi 2021: Send these warm WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to your loved ones!

New Delhi: The festival of colours - Holi, will be celebrated this year on March 28 and 29 respectively. A day prior to the main festival, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan takes place which celebrates the victory of good over evil. This year March 28 marks Chhoti Holi followed by Holi on the next day.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, wish your loved ones with warm and heartfelt messages. Check it out here:

Grab some gulal and shout 'Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai'!

On Holi, after starting your day with the traditional puja at home, put on your best foot forward celebrate the day with full gusto. You can plan a small get-together with friends and relatives or organise a grand Holi bash at home.

Keep herbal colours, pichkaris and some white clothes handy. After all, what's Holi without these and do not forget to munch on those gujias and mithai.

Amid all the fun and frolic, do not forget that water is precious so try not wasting it!

Here's wishing everyone a happy and safe Holi!