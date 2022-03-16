Holi 2022: Best skin care tips to protect your complexion

New Delhi: Festival of colours, Holi 2022 is just around the corner and while it is tempting to celebrate and play with colors, the harsh chemicals in the colors can harm the skin. Even if you use organic colors, you must protect your skin from harm caused by prolonged exposure to the sun and prepare it so that the colors come off easily.

All the color on the skin, along with sun exposure and water splashes, can leave it looking dull and damaged. Here are some pointers by Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inaturto to help you play Holi in a way that's safe for your skin and fun for you.

Rub Ice Cubes

Prepare your skin first before applying anything on it. Rubbing ice cubes on your face closes open pores and helps you avoid breakouts after a holi party. You've probably seen that the majority of individuals get acne, which is caused by dangerous substances. After massaging the ice cubes for 10 minutes, apply organic oil.

Moisturize Face and Body

Apply a thick moisturizer or coconut oil on to your body or face before going out. Then give your body a nice massage to absorb it all. This will provide a barrier between your skin and the colors. This makes it easier to remove them later.

Don’t Skip Sunscreen

Holi is usually played outside and the continual exposure to the sun, colors, and water can dehydrate your skin and cause tanning. Once your skin gets tanned, it is quite difficult to recover its natural hue. To avoid this problem, it is generally advised to apply a substantial amount of a good sunscreen lotion before venturing out to play.

Apply Nail Paint

The most difficult part is getting the color off your nails and nail bed. You can paint your finger and toe nails with any color you like. This will aid in the protection of your cuticles and nails. You can easily remove the nail color and all of the Holi color at the same time using a nail polish remover. If you don't want to use a colorful nail polish, a clear topcoat would suffice. Providing protection without any noticeable colors.

Lip Care

Petroleum jelly is an overlooked but essential Holi skincare tool. For the day, put away your lipsticks. And apply a thick layer of healthy lip balm to your lips instead to protect them from harmful chemicals and colors. Select a lip balm or petroleum jelly with SPF.

It is essential to keep lips hydrated and nourished all the time.