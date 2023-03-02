Holi 2023: Date, Auspicious Puja Timings, Significance - Here's All You Need To Know About The Festival Of Colours

Holi, the festival of colours is one of the major Hindu festivals in India, and is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. It is majorly celebrated in North India for two days. Gulaal (colours), Water Balloons, Pichkaris, lip-smacking snacks such as Samosas, Jalebi, and Chole Bhature, along with traditional delicacies like Gujiya and Thandai are a part of the celebration. But why is Holi celebrated? What is its significance? Here’s all you need to know about the festival of colours, from its significance to how Holi is celebrated in India.

Why Is Holi Celebrated? Check History And Singificance Of Festival Of Colours

The festival of colours takes us back to ancient Mythology, where the festival celebrates the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha, but also reminds us of the victory of Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu and marks the victory of righteousness over wickedness.

Victory Of Good Over Evil:

The Festival takes us back to Hindu Mythology where Hiranyakashipu did everything possible in his power to kill his son Prahlad. Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu which was not at all accepted by his demon father Hiranyakashipu. Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad numerous times but failed every time. Hence, in the end, Prahlad’s sister Holika intervened and tried to help his father in killing Prahlad. They laid a trap where Holika would sit in a fire with Prahlad in her lap.

However, with the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad emerged unhurt, while Holika was burnt to death. Hence to commemorate the victory of good over evil, the first day of Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to signify the victory.

Also read: Barsana Holi: What Is Lathmar Holi? Historical Significance Of This Festival In Mathura

Dhulendi or Rang Vali Holi

The second day of Holi, also known as Dhulendi, is witnessed with colours, and love in the air. This day people put Gulaal (colours) on each other’s faces, play with water balloons, and play with Pichkari. However, in Mathura, the significance of the festival takes us back to Hindu Mythology where Lord Krishna used to visit Barsana to spray colours on his beloved, Radha and her friends playfully hit him with sticks and drove him out of the town. Lathmar Holi in Mathura seeks to recreate that.

When is Holi 2023?

Holi 2023 Date: As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated on the evening of Purnima in the month of Phalgun. Hence, Holi is usually celebrated in the first or second week of March. Holi celebration is witnessed for two days where day 1 of Holi is known as Chhoti Holi, or Holika Dahan (where a holy fire is lit to initiate the festival), while day 2 of Holi is known as Dhulendi (where people play holi with colours).

This year Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, 2023, while Dhulendi will be celebrated on March 8, 2023.

Holi Puja Timings 2023

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Holi 2023 would be:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 04:17 PM on March 06, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:09 PM on March 07, 2023

Holika Dahan period, where everyone comes together on the evening of the full moon and initiates the holi celebrations, will be performed on March 7. The Holika Dahan timings 2023 would be from 6:23 pm until 8:51 pm.

How Is Holi Celebrated In India?

Holi in India is celebrated with joy, unity, and love. People put Gulaal (colours) on each other and enjoy traditional snacks and delicacies like samosa, Pakore (fritters), Chole Bhature, Thandai, and Gujiya. Children play with Pichkaris, coloured water balloons, and celebrate it with great pomp and show.