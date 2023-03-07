Holi 2023 Exclusive: From Using Sunscreen To Oiling, Dermat Shares Special Skincare tips for Festival Of Colours

Holi is one of the most colourful and vibrant festivals celebrated among family and friends all across the world. However, the colours used in Holi are made of chemicals that cause discomfort, dryness and roughness to our skin. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of our skin during Holi. Dr Mythri, Consultant Dermatologist at Kosmoderma – Skin and Hair Clinic has shared skincare tips with Zee News Digital that one may follow to protect their skin from the effects of colours:

Use sunscreen

Holi is usually played outside, where exposure to sunlight, water and colour may dehydrate your skin. As a result, it becomes tanned and dark spots start to appear. Therefore, use sunscreen with an SPF of more than 30 that will provide protection against the UV rays of the sun. You may use lightweight, non-sticky and non-oily sunscreen that may seep into your skin.

Cover you skin

It is advised by dermatologists to have a minimum exposure of your skin during Holi. Therefore, wear loose clothes with full sleeves to minimise the exposure of skin to colours. Avoid wearing tight clothes as they could irritate your skin.

Exfoliate your skin

Dermatologists recommend cleansing and exfoliating the skin before and after playing Holi. Colours may combine with dead skin cells and would cause acne and breakouts. Exfoliation can get rid of dirt, excess oil and dead skin cells. Use a soap-free and pH-balanced cleanser to exfoliate your skin.

Hydrate your skin

We usually neglect the significance of having adequate water while enjoying the festival of colours. Therefore, keep yourself hydrated to maintain moisture in your skin. Moreover, your dermatologists recommend using a hydrating moisturiser to protect your skin from dryness. You may also have foods rich in vitamin C and collagen.

Oil your skin

Before playing Holi, oiling is one of the necessary things you should do on your skin. You may use coconut oil or any other organic oil for the same. Apply it all over your body because it creates a thick barrier between the colour and the skin. Hence, keeping your skin moisturised.

Use balm for lips

The lips are the most sensitive part of your skin. Therefore, it needs to be protected from the colours. Apply natural lip balm before stepping out to play Holi as this prevents the harmful colours from setting in the cracks of your lips.

Protecting your skin during Holi makes you look revived, fresh and young. Furthermore, it is advised to use organic colours instead of chemical ones. Follow the above-mentioned skincare tips and you are all set to play Holi.

Happy Holi to all!