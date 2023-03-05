Holi 2023: Is Holika Dahan On March 6 Or 7? Know City-Wise Mahurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List And More

Holi is the festival of colours which is celebrated widely in India with great pomp and show. This year, the festival of colours falls on March 8, and people are ready to indulge themselves in the festivities. Holi is celebrated for two days in India, where a day before the ‘Rang wali Holi’ Holika Dahan is celebrated on Choti Holi. Every year, to commence the festival of colours, the celebrations begin a night before Holi, when people light up a Holika bonfire (representing the victory of good over evil).

Though every year it is clear that Holika Dahan or Choti Holi falls a day before the Badi Holi or Dhulendi, this year, there is confusion if it falls on March 6 or 7. Hence, to know the correct day and city-wise Holi Puja mahurat, vidhi, and history check here:

Choti Holi 2023: Is Holi On March 6 Or 7?

According to Drik Panchang, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7, 2023. The Holika Dahan mahurat will begin at 06:24 pm and will end at 08:51 pm on March 7.

Bhadra Punchha - 12:43 am to 02:01 am

Bhadra Mukha - 02:01 am to 04:11 am

Meanwhile, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:17 pm on March 6 and will end at 06:09 pm on March 7.

Holika Dahan Mahurat City-Wise:

According to Drik Panchang, here’s the city-wise mahurat of Holika Dahan:

Delhi-NCR - 06:24 pm-08:51 pm

Chandigarh - 06:25 pm-08:53 pm

Pune - 06:42 pm-09:07 pm

Chennai - 06:18 pm-08:43 pm

Kolkata - 05:42 pm-06:09 pm

Hyderabad - 06:24 pm-08:49 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:45 pm-09:11 pm

Jaipur - 06:31 pm-08:58 pm

Mumbai - 06:46 pm-09:11 pm

Bengaluru - 06:29 pm-08:54 pm

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi:

Holika Dahan is performed to mark the victory of good over evil. Devotees perform Holika Puja by lighting a bonfire in the late evening or late night. Here people worship the place where wood is collected for burning Holika, wrap the wood with white thread three or seven times, and sprinkle holy water, kumkum, and flowers on it. Further, people roast ‘Hara Chana’ (Chholiya) on the Holika bonfire.

Holika Dahan Puja Samagri:

To perform Holika Dahan, here is a list of things you need:

A glass of water, flowers, roli, gulaal, besan ladoo, wheat baaliyan, Hara Chana (Chholiya), jaggery, and garland made of cow dung and rice (akshat).

Holika Dahan or Choti Holi History/Significance:

The festival of colours takes us back to Hindu Mythology where Hiranyakashipu did everything possible in his power to kill his son Prahlad. Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu which was not at all accepted by his demon father Hiranyakashipu. Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad numerous times but failed every time. Hence, in the end, Prahlad’s sister Holika intervened and tried to help his father in killing Prahlad. They laid a trap where Holika would sit in a fire with Prahlad in her lap.

However, with the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad emerged unhurt, while Holika was burnt to death. Hence to commemorate the victory of good over evil, the first day of Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to signify the victory.

