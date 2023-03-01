Holi 2023: Red For Aries, Sea Green For Pisces - Know Your Lucky Colours According To Zodiac Sign

The Festival of Colours, Holi, is less than a week away and while colours are beautiful and vibrant, some hues seem to suit certain zodiacs more than others. Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, "Each zodiac sign is associated with certain colors that can enhance and complement their traits and characteristics." So if you're wondering which colour would suit your zodiac sign, here's a guide from the astrologer that will help you make a choice.

Holi 2023: Colours That Suit Your Zodiac Sign

Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares with Zee News Digital the different colours that will suit different zodiacs:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fiery and passionate sign, Aries is best suited for bold and energetic colours like red, orange, and yellow. These colours help to bring out their confident and assertive nature.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is an earth sign and is best suited for colours that reflect their grounded and stable nature. Shades of green, brown, and earthy tones can enhance their practical and sensual personality.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, Gemini is best suited for bright and lively colours that reflect their curious and social nature. Shades of yellow, orange and light blue can help to bring out their playful and intellectual personality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is a water sign and is best suited for soft and calming colours that reflect their emotional and nurturing nature. Shades of blue, green, and silver can help to enhance their intuitive and sensitive personality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is a fire sign and is best suited for bold and vibrant colours that reflect their confident and charismatic personality. Shades of gold, orange, and red can help to bring out their regal and creative nature.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As an earth sign, Virgo is best suited for practical and sophisticated colours that reflect their analytical and detail-oriented nature. Shades of navy blue, beige, and muted tones can help to enhance their methodical and grounded personality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is an air sign and is best suited for elegant and harmonious colours that reflect their balanced and diplomatic nature. Shades of pink, light blue, and lavender can help to enhance their gracious and charming personality.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a water sign and is best suited for intense and passionate colours that reflect their mysterious and powerful nature. Shades of black, deep red, and maroon can help to enhance their intense and transformative personality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As a fire sign, Sagittarius is best suited for adventurous and optimistic colours that reflect their free-spirited and enthusiastic nature. Shades of purple, red, and bright blue can help to bring out their adventurous and philosophical personality.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is an earth sign and is best suited for classic and sophisticated colours that reflect their ambitious and disciplined nature. Shades of black, navy blue, and gray can help to enhance their practical and responsible personality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is an air sign and is best suited for innovative and eccentric colours that reflect their unconventional and independent nature. Shades of electric blue, turquoise, and bright green can help to bring out their visionary and humanitarian personality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is a water sign and is best suited for dreamy and imaginative colours that reflect their intuitive and compassionate nature. Shades of sea green, lavender, and soft pink can help to enhance their empathetic and artistic personality.

Jagannath Guruji adds, "Colors can play an essential role in enhancing and complementing your zodiac sign's personality traits. Whether you're looking for bold and vibrant hues or soft and calming shades, incorporating your zodiac sign's colours into your wardrobe or living space can help to enhance your energy."

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the astrologer quoted. Zee News doesn't confirm this.)