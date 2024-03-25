Holi 2024: 5 DIY Colours You Can Make At Home For Eco Friendly Celebration

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, ushers in spring, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Communities unite, doused in hues, exchanging delicacies, crafting unforgettable moments. More than its festive exuberance, Holi signifies forgiveness, love, and relationship renewal. Holi's colors, deeply rooted in cultural and social significance, transcend mere festivity to embody profound meanings.

Red, evoking love and fertility, highlights the divine affection between Krishna and Radha, urging individuals to embrace love and joy over resentment.

Yellow, representing turmeric, stands for health and happiness, symbolizing the medicinal virtues and the brightness of sunshine that fosters life.

Green, signaling new beginnings and nature, marks the advent of spring, suggesting growth and renewal, resonating with the festival's agricultural essence.

Blue, associated with the divine Krishna, reflects on the vastness of the universe, promoting spirituality and tranquility amidst the celebratory fervor.

Pink or Gulal, a symbol of care and compassion, fosters feelings of peace and friendship, adding a tender nuance to Holi's vibrant spectrum.

These colors collectively narrate stories of unity, renewal, and the essence of life, inviting a reflection on the intricate, colorful weave of existence beyond the surface-level jubilation.

5 Colours You Can Make From Scratch At Home

Welcome the joy of coloring your world naturally! Avoid harmful synthetic colors and create your own eco-friendly colours. Here are five easy holi colour recipes to infuse your celebrations with vibrant and sustainable colors shared by Kaveri Sachdev, the Co-founder of My Pooja Box:

1. Turmeric Yellow: Create vibrant yellow by combining turmeric powder with cornstarch or flour. Turmeric naturally produces a sunny yellow color, adding joy to your celebrations. It also boasts antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, making it beneficial for skin applications.

2. Beetroot Red: To create a vibrant red natural dye, cook beetroot slices in water until the liquid turns deep red. Strain the liquid and thicken it with cornstarch or flour. Not only will this mixture color your creations a beautiful red, but beetroot also packs a punch of antioxidants and vitamins that are beneficial for your skin.

3. Spinach Green: To obtain green color from spinach- Crush fresh spinach leaves with water, then filter the mixture to obtain the green liquid. Add cornstarch or flour to the green liquid to create a vivid green hue. Spinach provides an eco-friendly color source while nourishing the skin with essential vitamins and minerals.

4. Blueberry Purple: Crush fresh blueberries and strain the juice to obtain a deep purple hue. Mix it with cornstarch or flour to create a lovely purple color that adds a touch of sophistication to your Holi celebrations. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and nutrients, making them a healthy choice for DIY colors.

5. Saffron Orange: Steep saffron strands in warm water to release their color and aroma, then mix the infused liquid with cornstarch or flour to achieve a warm orange hue. Saffron adds a luxurious touch to your DIY colors while offering skincare benefits and a delightful fragrance.