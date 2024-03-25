The joyful festival of colours, Holi, celebrated on March 25 this year, marks the arrival of the spring season in full swing but it also increases both happiness and skincare problems. The harsh March sun could be another adversary during Holi. Prioritising skincare before the festivities is essential to shield the skin from the harsh chemicals in the Holi colours. This entails using sunscreen to create a barrier of protection and maintaining moisturised skin.

Here is a smart guide on how to prepare your skin as you set your skin for a Holi celebration. This article provides valuable advice on skincare that is both effective and beneficial for your skin.

It is important to protect your skin and hair from the bright colours during the exuberant Holi celebrations. To maintain a bright and safe appearance, Mansi Sharma, Founder of The Honest Tree by Boddess shares easy tips to adhere to.

Pre-Holi Skincare Protection

Use a moisturising moisturiser to hydrate your skin.

To establish a shield of defence, dab on some rosehip or argan oil or use a barrier lotion.

To prevent sun damage, use sunscreen with an SPF of at least thirty.

Pre-Holi Haircare

An hour before you go out, rub coconut or olive oil through your hair. This will prevent the colour from absorbing into your hair.

To provide an extra layer of defence against the colour, gather your hair and tie it with a vibrant bandana.

Do's & Don'ts to Protect Your Skin and Hair This Holi

Dr Navnit Haror, dermatologist and founder at Dr. Haror’s Wellness shares the perfect do's and don'ts for your hair and skin.

Do's:

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: If we haven’t stressed this enough, start by hydrating your skin from within. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin well-hydrated and supple.

2. Apply a barrier cream: Before stepping out to play Holi, apply a thick layer of moisturizer or a barrier cream on your face and body. This will create a protective barrier and make it easier to wash off the colours later.

3. Wear protective clothing: Opt for full-sleeved clothes and pants to minimize direct contact with colours. Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics that won't irritate your skin.

4. Protect your hair: Apply coconut oil or a leave-in conditioner to your hair to shield it from harsh colours and prevent damage.

5. Use organic colours: Whenever possible, choose natural or organic colours made from flower extracts or herbal ingredients. These are gentler on the skin and less likely to irritate.

Don'ts:

1. Usage of harsh chemicals: Steer clear of harsh soaps and cleansers, as they can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause dryness and irritation.

2. Washing with hot water: After playing Holi, resist the temptation to wash off the colours with hot water. Instead, use lukewarm or cool water to gently rinse off the colours.

3. Scrubbing vigorously: Avoid scrubbing your skin vigorously to remove the colours, as this can cause abrasions and damage the skin's protective barrier.

4. Opting for DIY remedies: While it may be tempting to try DIY remedies to remove stubborn colours, such as lemon juice or baking soda, these can be harsh and may further irritate your skin. Stick to gentle cleansers and moisturizers instead.