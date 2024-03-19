Celebrated usually a day before Holi, Holika Dahan involves the lighting of a bonfire to celebrate the burning of the demoness, Holika - a symbolic ritual signifying the victory of good over evil. While Holi falls on a full moon day of the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar (February-March), Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi is celebrated a day earlier. As in most Hindu festivals, there is an auspicious time known as Muhurat. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Astrologer and Numerologist, and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, shares the date, muhurat and significance of Holika Dahan and lists out the dos and don'ts.

Holi 2024: Date, Muhurat Of Holika Dahan

Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25 while Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan is on March 24. "According to Panchang Diwakar, Holika Dahan is performed during Bhadra Rahitakal on the day of Pradosh Vyapini Phalgun Purnima. This year Phalgun Purnima is Pradoshvyapini on March 24, 2024, only. On March 24, Bhadra ends at 11:13 pm, before midnight at 12:33. So this year, Holika Dahan will take place on March 24. The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is from 11:13 pm to 12:32 am. Therefore Holika Dahan should be done only after 11:13 pm," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.

Holika Dahan Puja Rituals

"There is a tradition of worshipping Holika before lighting the fire in Holi. For this, the person should sit facing east or north while worshipping Holika. For the worship, keep garland, flowers, raw cotton, jaggery, roli, scent, whole turmeric, moong, batasha, gulal, coconut, five types of grains, ears of wheat and a pot of water. One should go around the bonfire lit for Holika Dahan. Next day Holi ashes should be brought and kept in a silver box. People also put barley grains and mustard plasters in the sacred fire of Holika. It is said that doing this brings happiness in the house. Holika Dahan never happens in Bhadra," shares Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.

Holi 2024: Dos And Don'ts

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap lists the following dos and don'ts for Holi, one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated with colours:

Dos:

- Always use eco-friendly colours: Natural and herbal colours are far better than synthetic ones. It's your skin so protect it well.

- Respect everyone's boundaries: Don't cross limits while playing Holi as it may cause harm to others. Be mindful while playing Holi.

- Keep yourself hydrated: Playing Holi can lead to exhaustion, so keep drinking water to stay hydrated.

- Avoid wearing new clothes: Colours can be difficult to wash, so wear old clothes to be on the safe side.

- Protect your skin and hair: Apply oil or moisturiser on your body and oil your hair before stepping out to play Holi. This makes it easier to wash off the colours later and protects your skin and hair from damage.

- Share sweets and snacks: Holi is a time for sharing joy and happiness. Share traditional sweets and snacks with family, friends, and neighbours.

Don'ts:

- Don't force anyone to play: Respect everyone's choice to participate or not. Some people may prefer not to play with colours due to health reasons or personal preferences.

- Avoid water balloons: While water balloons might seem like fun, they can cause injury or discomfort if thrown forcefully. Opt for dry or wet colours instead.

- Avoid using 'permanent' colours: Some synthetic colours used during Holi contain harmful chemicals that can cause skin allergies and other health issues. Stick to natural, eco-friendly colours.

- Don't use colours on animals: Holi can be distressing for pets and animals. Keep them indoors during the festivities and avoid applying colors on them.

- Be mindful of public spaces: While playing Holi in public spaces, avoid creating a mess that may inconvenience others. Clean up after yourself and dispose of waste properly.

- Respect others' property: Avoid forcefully applying colours on strangers or their property without their consent. Respect everyone's space and belongings.

"By following these do's and don'ts, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi celebration for everyone involved," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.