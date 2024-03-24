Holi 2024: Pre And Post Skincare Routine Tips You Cannot Miss!

Holi, the festival of colours, the season of exuberant celebrations full of joy and laughter, is almost here! It's time for flavoured milk, nonstop music, and a lively spirit of festivity in the air. However, while the festival may be a blast, taking care of your skin is important to enjoy and revel in the fun of it !! Dry or wet colours can leave your skin and hair rough, sensitive and lacklustre.

According to Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist and skin expert at ITC Dermafique, "During Holi, we tend to leave our skin exposed to different chemicals. It is extremely important to protect the skin from colour and sun damage and a few easy steps will help. Using a sunscreen which protects from harmful effects of the full sun spectrum i.e., visible light, infrared (IR), UVA and UVB becomes essential. I would advise a sun care routine before you begin your celebrations, ensuring that your product targets the 360Â° sun spectrum to protect your skin. Using a light moisturizer on the body will also help protect the skin and removal of colour post festivities becomes easier. Post the celebrations, remember to use a gentle cleanser for the face, followed by a hyaluronic acid-based toner for gentle pore cleansing and finish it off with a suitable moisturizer for best hydration.”

With a little preparation and post-celebration TLC, your skin can emerge from Holi just as radiant as the colours themselves as shared Dr Aparna:

How to Prep Your Skin Pre-Holi

1. Hydration is Key: The key to resilient skin lies in hydration. In the days before Holi, drink more water and include hydrating fruits and vegetables in your diet. Apply sunscreen and moisturizer, especially on exposed areas like your face, neck, and arms.

2. Oil Before Protection: To protect your hair and skin from strong colours, use a sufficient amount of coconut or almond oil. You can also apply a leave-in conditioner to the ends of your hair for more protection.

3. Sunscreen Saviour: Remember to use full-spectrum sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun before you step outside to play.

Post-Holi Pampering

1. Gentle Cleansing: Avoid excessive cleaning after festivities. To remove the colours, use a mild cleanser with lukewarm water. A small tip is to first wipe your face with a light moisturizer to remove the colour and then use a gentle cleanser. Pat dry the face with a soft towel.

2. Moisturize and Soothe: After cleansing, apply a calming moisturizer to your face and body.

3. Exfoliate with Caution: Hold off on exfoliating for a few days after Holi. Your skin will be sensitive, and exfoliation can further irritate it.

4. Hydration Hero: Continue to drink plenty of water to help your skin recover from the festivities and touch it up with a light moisturizer/crème for the face and a hydrating body serum.