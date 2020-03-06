Holika Dahan 2020: Here's your guide to perform puja and Narasimha Maha Mantra for blessings

The auspicious and much-awaited festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated pan India on March 10 this year. It might be a one-day festival for most, but in several parts of the country, Holi remains a bigger celebration calling for days of preparations and gaiety. Holika Dahan Puja is performed a day prior to Holi.

This year, Holika Dahan Puja will take place on March 9 and it is also widely known as Chhoti Holi. The festival of Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi:

On Holika Dahan, people get together and organise a bonfire. So, before the puja begins you can take bath and wear fresh clothes.

Keep your puja ki thali ready with essentials ingredients such as a Kalash of water, Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

In the evening, offer these to the bonfire set and pray to the Almighty God.

According to drikpanchang.com, here are the dates and Puja Muhurat Timings.

Holika Dahan Puja Timings:

Holika Dahan on Monday, March 9, 2020

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 18:26 to 20:52

Duration - 02 Hours 26 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Bhadra Punchha - 09:37 to 10:38

Bhadra Mukha - 10:38 to 12:19

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:03 on Mar 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 23:17 on Mar 09, 2020

Holi, also known as Dhulandi is marked on the day after Holika Dahan. It's when people play with colours and usher in the celebrations.

Narasimha Maha Mantra

उग्रं वीरं महा विष्णुम ज्वलन्तम सर्वतो मुखम

नृसिंहं भीषणम भद्रम मृत्युर्मृत्युम नाममि:अहम्

Ugram Veeram Maha Vishnum Jwalantam Sarvato Mukham

Nrisimham Bheeshanam Bhadram Mritoymrityum Namamyaham

Chanting of Narasimha Maha Mantra during Holika Dahan rituals is considered to be auspicious and can be helpful in seeking blessings of the Lord.

As you chant the Narasimha mantra, take Parikrama or Pradakshina (circumambulation) of the bonfire. Keep pouring water from the Kalash as you walk around the Holika.

After this, the coconut is offered to the Holika and distributed amongst friends and family as the prasad. Have the prasad and seek the blessings of the Lord.

Also, once the bonfire extinguishes, you can take the ashes home and apply some on your forehead.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy and Safe Holi!