Holika Dahan 2020: Timings, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi and Date

The festive occasion of Holi will be celebrated this year on March 10. Vibrant hues dominate the streets, every nook and corner with happy faces playing with colours. On March 9, Holika Dahan Puja is performed and celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is also known as Chhoti Holi in many places.

Holika Dahan puja takes place a day before Holi every year. Therefore, this year it will be celebrated on March 9 and Holi on March 10 respectively.

Holika Dahan 2020 Timings:

According to drikpanchang.com, here are the dates and Puja Muhurat Timings.

Holika Dahan on Monday, March 9, 2020

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 18:26 to 20:52

Duration - 02 Hours 26 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Bhadra Punchha - 09:37 to 10:38

Bhadra Mukha - 10:38 to 12:19

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:03 on Mar 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 23:17 on Mar 09, 2020

Holi, also known as Dhulandi is marked on the day after Holika Dahan. It's when people play with colours and usher in the celebrations.

What is Holika Dahan?

Holika Dahan, as per Hindu Lunar calendar concurs with the full moon day in the month of Phalguna, a day which is also known as Phalguna Purnima. A day prior to the Rangwali Holi when people use colours to play with each other, Holika Dahan takes place.

On the eve of Holi, people pray to the almighty and perform the Holika Dahan ritual. A bonfire is organised to mark the victory of good over evil. The Dahan is performed during the Pradosh Kaal (post-sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi prevails.

The legend behind Holika Dahan:

The legend has it that a young boy named Prahlada was a devout Lord Vishnu bhakta. His father Hiranyakashyapu seeing his son's utmost devotion towards Lord Vishnu feels jealous and orders his sister Holika to kill Prahalada. The young boy prays to the lord, who annihilates the powers of his aunt Holika, in his magnanimous Narasimha avatar.

The Lord Vishnu not only saves bhakt Prahalada but also kills the ruthless ruler and his father Hiranynakashyapu and Holika. From that day onwards, the Holika Dahan puja is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar.

In this avatar, the Lord appears as half-man and half-lion. He took this unusual form to end all atrocities committed by the greedy Hiranyakashyapu.

During Holika Dahan puja, devotees offer water, turmeric, coconut to the bonfire and seek blessings for a joyous life (the offerings may vary from region to region).

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy and Safe Holi!