Holika Dahan 2023: Why Is The Demoness Holika Worshipped On Holi, Know The Entire Story Behind Holi

Holi 2023: An ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil also marks the beginning of the spring or harvest season. Holi (Ranga Panchami) will be celebrated this year on March 8, 2023 (Wednesday). Holika Dahan, on the other hand, will be observed on March 7, 2023.

Holika Dahan 2023: Shubh Muhurt (timing)

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7, 2023. The Holika Dahan mahurat will begin at 06:24 pm and will end at 08:51 pm on March 7.

Bhadra Punchha - 12:43 am to 02:01 am

Bhadra Mukha - 02:01 am to 04:11 am

(According to Drik Panchang)

Holika Dahan 2023: Who is Holika?

Demoness Holika was Prahlad's aunt and the sister of King Hiranyakashipu. The pyre is ignited the night before Holi as a representation of Holika Dahan. Around the fire, people dance and sing. The popular festival of colors, Holi, is celebrated the following day.

Holika is believed to have been created to eliminate all fears. She could grant her followers wealth, power, and prosperity because she was a symbol of such things. As a result, before Holika Dahan, Holika is worshipped with Prahlada.

Also Read: Lucky colors for every zodiac sign- check what's yours here

Holika Dahan story

The Bhagvata Purana states that King Hiranyakashipu turned evil and arrogant and disregarded prayers to the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. Due to a vow (vardaan) made to him, he was barred from being assassinated by a human or an animal, either during the day or at night, with any kind of weapon, either within or outside of his home. He became even more pompous as a result and insisted that the people of his kingdom exclusively pray to him.

But his young son Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu whom he also referred to as Lord Narayana found this unacceptable, and it angered him. When Hiranyakashipu saw his son praying to the Lord, his rage knew no bounds, and he made several attempts to have him killed.

Finally, after several failed attempts, he asked his sister Holika to accompany Prahlad into a blazing wildfire. Hiranyakashipu was aware that his sister possessed a blessing that allowed her to escape a fire unharmed.

Amid the flames, Holika sat with Prahlad on her lap. Prahlad kept reciting Lord Narayana's name during this time, pleading with him to save him, and ironically Holika perished while he lived.

Hiranyakashipu, the demon king was later killed by Lord Vishnu's 4th Incarnation which was Narasimha.

Also Read: Holi 2023: 5 Unique Traditions Followed In Different Cities Of India To Celebrate The Festival Of Colour

In this way, Holika, a symbol of just how good always triumphs over evil, gives the festival of Holi its name.

In other words, it is clear from the old Hindu texts that Holika was intended to alleviate all fears. She could bestow those blessings on her followers since she is a symbol of strength, money, and success. As a result, Holika and Prahlada are worshipped before the Holika Dahan bonfire rituals.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)