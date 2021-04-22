Horoscope for April 22 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis will be moody, Librans will have a great time with family

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today is the day to move cautiously. Yes, you do like to be spontaneous at times, but today that’s not the way to move. Plan every move carefully and strategically, otherwise things might go down in the wrong way. Things need to be planned and executed today.

Taurus

A great day lies ahead of you. Today is going to be full of fun and frolic. You’ll find yourself socialising and attending events you don’t usually do. This is a good thing though, because you’re stepping out of your comfort zone and enjoying a different side of life.

Gemini

Today might be a moody day for you. You’re going to be going through a lot of emotions and this is going to leave you irritated and flustered. However, make sure you don’t throw your tantrums on others. It’s best to stay at home and enjoy a day with your television and bed.

Cancer

You have been feeling somewhat exhausted or disappointed with duties at work secures you. Why not take off someplace with a companion and perceive how things can function out for you? Parties may not be your thing yet doing so sometimes can make you feel loose and restored.

Leo

You’ve been stressed for the past few days, but today you’ll find that stress melting away. You’ll be in a very relaxed position, which will keep you happy and the people around you happy as well. Enjoy your day of being a happy little bubble.

Virgo

You will be feeling very idealistic. The energies around are in support of you and you are in a place of solidarity and employ extensive power as of now. This will keep you cheerful however recollect with more power comes included obligations.

Libra

An incredible day for the family to get together or invest energy with your loved one. Your family causes you to keep your needs straight and in line. Your current relationships will get a positive lift today and this will further fortify your relationship. You will have an agreeable day today.

Scorpio

A situation has the potential to change your negative train of thought today. Something you didn’t hope for will bring itself in front of you, in a good way. This will make your day a bright one - and you will feel positive and energised for the rest of the day.

Sagittarius

Today you will feel completely content with your life. You will be able to accept all the changes being made around you and you will feel that everything is going your way, which it probably is. So enjoy this day of yours.

Capricorn

Today could be a day of self-realisation for you. You may choose to dedicate truly necessary alone time away from all the busy days you’ve seen lately. You will be in a casual perspective and this will enable you to investigate the furthest corners of your own psyche and character so as to know yourself back to front.

Aquarius

Today you will be in a very positive mood. You will see opportunities in the negative side of things as well, and this will keep you and the people around you motivated. Make sure you spread this positive energy around - because it’s definitely infectious.

Pisces

Make sure you find time to spend with your friends and family today. They feel like you’ve been neglecting them, and even though that is probably not true, you need to understand their feelings as well. So take some time off and give attention to close ones.

These astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.