Horoscope for August 14 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Great day to invest in a car Librans, love is coming your way Aquarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might feel a little lazy today, but don’t beat yourself up over it. Everyone needs a break, so today it's time for you to take a break from work. You will find yourself spending more time with family today. Students looking to pursue higher education will succeed in their endeavours.

Taurus

You will find yourself being more spiritual today. You will get good gains from previous investments. At work, you will find yourself bonding with your bosses, which in turn might get you a step closer to a promotion. You are advised to control your tongue today and try not to be harsh with others while speaking.

Gemini

If you’ve been denying yourself of rest and downtime, then today is the day to put that on top of the list. Make sure you’re taking breaks to rest your mind so you don’t get blocked creatively. On the other hand, it’s a good day to learn something new at work. Try to find something different than what you usually do and build your skillset in that.

Cancer

You are very creative today. You will also find yourself wanting to pick up a new skill, which is good. Health issues might arise in the morning, but you will feel better by the evening. Parents will require your attention a little more than usual.

Leo

Overworking will make you tired mentally. There may be some issues with your spouse concerning money. Gains from investments will lighten up the mood at home today. It’s important to keep your health in check today and avoid any travel.

Virgo

Gains in terms of investments are in line for you today. On the other hand, it’s advised not to make any new investments. Love birds will find themselves in a good place. New job opportunities will come up for those who are looking.

Libra

The moon will bless you with richness and creativity today. At work, you will find yourself bringing in new ideas to your superiors. Your finances are blessed today, and it’s a great day to invest in a car or maybe a small commercial property.

Scorpio

Your confidence is going to make things very easy for you today. Tasks at work will be completed swiftly. Any health issues arising will also be resolved. Lovers will find themselves spending a romantic night together.

Sagittarius

Something that you are burning through cash on is probably going to turn into an incredible wellspring of fulfillment. Gaining some new useful knowledge at work is probably going to fortify your range of abilities. You figure out how to handle the scholastic front modestly well. A candlelight dinner is in the cards for lovers.

Capricorn

Accomplishment of a family young person will turn into an issue of pride for all. Your recommendation will be quite pursued in an expert matter. Getting an adjustment of way of life will do you well. Youthful couples may design a trip just to enjoy a reprieve from the daily schedule.

Aquarius

Love is in the air today. Have you been waiting for a gesture from your partner? Or have you been waiting for someone to tell you how they feel about you? Get ready because you’re about to receive some good news on the romantic front today. Cupid is opening up doors for you and you might be surprised as to what is coming your way.

Pisces

The positive moon will revolve around you today, making you gain more inner strength to solve any personal problems that are going to come towards you. A short trip might be in the cards, but something very close by. Singles are most likely to find someone they like, but today it’s best to stay single and stray away from love.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.