Horoscope for August 18 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Health issues will be resolved Leos, focus on mental health Sagittarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today’s mood is going to be a happy one. You might spend some time in analysing past mistakes and learning from them. Elders will give you blessings. Students should try something in the art field to widen their horizons. Travel is a big no no.

Taurus

Any health issues you might be facing will be resolved now. You will find yourself investing in the stock market. Gains are likely to come through these investments. Family disputes will also be resolved today. Singles, spend some time alone today instead of looking for love.

Gemini

It’s going to be a busy day for you today. You will find yourself caught up with work and meetings all day. When you get home, you will be busy with kids and their education. It’s a good day to invest in property, as it will give you good returns over time.

Cancer

You are advised not to travel today, and rather stay in your home. Take work from home for the day and focus on your health. Students are likely to face some sort of distraction in their education, so it’s best to spend some time meditating to get your mind straight. Investments are not advised.

Leo

You will be busy with family today, especially your parents. Any health issues will be resolved. You are likely to spend a lot of money on something creative, perhaps a new course you want to take up? Lovers are advised to communicate with each other to avoid any quarrels.

Virgo

Your organizational skills are doing well today. You are likely to implement all your plans at work successfully. At home, you will find yourself taking care of your parents. Make sure you get all tests done regarding their health. Singles are likely to communicate with a new lover.

Libra

You will have to make some difficult decisions at work today, especially in terms of firing some of your colleagues. At home you will find yourself wanting to spend some time alone due to the heavy lifting done at work. Students, if there’s an exam coming up, then get studies done today as your grasping power is quite strong during the morning.

Scorpio

You might feel slightly tired due to getting no sleep, but nothing a bit of meditation can’t solve. Travel should be avoided today, especially if it’s out of your city. Try not to spend a lot of money on unnecessary things. Health issues amongst families will be resolved.

Sagittarius

Take extra care of your health today Sag. You’re advised to stay inside your home as much as possible. Work might be stressful due to extra responsibilities, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Focus on yourself today and get some peace for your mental health.

Capricorn

You are likely to receive big orders from a client, which will make your superiors happy. Make sure they know the effort you’re putting in. Singles are advised to step out of their comfort zone and meet someone new today. It could even be at work. Students, it’s best to take a break from studying and relax your mind, indulge in some hobbies.

Aquarius

You are likely to feel spiritual today, which will turn into meditation and yoga for hours. Take special care of your health today, and stay inside your home. Try to stay away from the elderly in your home today. Couple quarrels will be resolved.

Pisces

Kids' health will be resolved. Issues with your partner might rise up, but nothing a bit of communication can’t solve. Focus on your personal growth at work today. Ask your boss for extra projects to show what you can really do. Students should try and reach out to peers for help, two heads are always better than one.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.