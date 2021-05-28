Horoscope for May 28 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cupid is on Cancerians side, Don’t fear vulnerability Scorpios!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

If you feel like you’re missing an opportunity for love today, don’t panic. It’s okay, not everyday and every time can be about romance and love. You need to focus on other things in life such as your work, and your family. So it’s okay to take a step back from your love life.

Taurus

Today you will find yourself being very impulsive, and even though this is good at times - today is the day you need to set back into your routine. You have a lot to do today and you can’t afford to be spending time being impulsive and exciting today.

Gemini

Your love life might seem very far away to you right now, but trust, it’s much closer than you think it is. The only place where you’re lacking is trying to figure out who is the right person for you, and if this person is really worth it. Spend time thinking about this - and figure out what you actually want.

Cancer

Things will go well for you in the romance sector today. If you’ve been having troubles with your partner, then today that’s going to be solved. And if you’re single, then you’ll find yourself falling for someone who already likes you. So have a romance filled day.

Leo

You might have been lying to yourself for a while about love matters, but today is the day to open your heart and reach out to your feelings. There is someone you like, and you don’t want to accept that you have feelings for them. But for you to feel content and happy with your life, you might want to take a step ahead and make the first move.

Virgo

Miscommunication might take things to another level in your love life today. If you feel something, make sure you tell your partner exactly how you’re feeling. If you don’t understand what they’re trying to say, ask them again. There’s no point in letting misunderstandings and miscommunication create a barrier between you two.

Libra

The one person who has been ignoring you for a while is finally going to end up giving you attention today. This is going to be your lucky day, because let’s be honest, you kind of like this person don’t you? Make the most out of today and get in their good books.

Scorpio

Share how you’re feeling with others. It’s okay to be vulnerable and open up to others. In fact, sometimes you might just need the occasional heart-to-heart conversation to feel better. So don’t be afraid to open up.

Sagittarius

Something has been holding you back for a while now, but that is going to disappear today. You will find yourself feeling completely open and ready to take on new challenges, especially in the chance of love. So have fun, and enjoy your day of freedom.

Capricorn

Usually mixing work with pleasure isn’t a good thing, but today your colleague is going to show some interest in you. This might sound crazy, but you should go for it. Sometimes beating the odds and doing what you want is actually going to help you out.

Aquarius

Love is in the cards for you today. Your partner is going to plan out a special date for you - and if you’re single, then you’re going to meet someone who you might end up liking. So romance and love is walking towards you today, make sure not to send it away.

Pisces

Have you recently ended a relationship? How do you feel about it? Well, this person is going to walk back into your life and ask for forgiveness, and it’s best for you if you forgive them. You don’t need to take them back as your partner, but it’s best to end on good terms than to end rather than end on angry notes.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.