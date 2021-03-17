How to plan a perfect Holi 2021 party at home amid the pandemic

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when vibrant hues fill the sky all across. Yes, we are talking about Holi - the festival of colours knocking at our doors. This year Holika Dahan is on March 28 and Holi will be celebrated on March 29 respectively.

Holika Dahan puja is performed and celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is also known as Chhoti Holi in many places.

However, with one year to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and wearing masks is still a norm. Now, the nation-wide vaccine drive is also in place, ensuring safety against the virus. So, how do you celebrate the festival of Holi?

Worry not, here are a few tips on how to plan a perfect Holi party amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak:

Pack of colours:

If you are celebrating the festival at home, it is important for you to stock up different colours. Get your hands on Gulaal (red colour) and various other organic ones too, as they smell nice and are also soft on your skin. Go for herbal colours and avoid synthetic ones, harming your skin and hair.

Sweets

So what if you are avoiding public places or large groups, enjoy your favourite sweet with family at home and celebrate the festival in high spirits, Satiate your taste buds with loved ones and relish the Holi-special recipes.

Pichkari

The pichkaris are not just for kids. It adds a little old-world charm to the festival. Who would not want to sing 'Balam Pichkari' without a real one in hand? You can either buy a new one or rent it out. Let the festival spirit grip you hard!

Music

Any party is incomplete without chartbuster Hindi songs. So, dancing on your favourite 'Rang Barse' or 'Holi Khele' will keep you in a full Holi mood. Make a list of special Holi numbers and you are good to go!

Party accessories

Get hold of some cool and catchy accessories like oversize eyeshades, moustaches and cool message boards to pose with. Your Holi clicks will rock your social networking timeline, for sure.

Be careful while playing with colours as animals are not really as fond of the festival as you might be. So, keep colours away from them and also from all those who don't wish to play with colours.

Also, the dark cloud of COVID-19 is far from over, therefore, it is primarily important for us to stay away from large groups, social gatherings etc. Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors.

Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!