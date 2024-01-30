How To Rid Your House Of Vastu Defects - Expert Shares 5 Tips

Home is the ultimate space of comfort and security. After a hard day's of work, you head home for peace and rest. If you are a homemaker busy with household chores and taking care of family, home is the place that offers you solace when you need a break and to rest. But imagine being tired after wrapping up work but there's no peace - you don't like the vibe or feel good inside your home. That's not a good feeling and one of the reasons why you might be facing such an issue is because of the Vastu defects in your home, feel astrologers.

"If you can’t feel peaceful in your house, this means there’s Vastu Dosha. Most people ignore this, but it's a serious concern," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science. The astrologer and Vastu expert shares five tips to remove Vastu Defects from home.

Tips To Remove Vastu Doshas From Your Home

Vastu expert Gurudev Shrie Kashyap shared five tips to rid your home of Vastu Dosha:

1. Diya To Remove Vastu Dosha

According to Vastu Shastra, lighting a diya with a bati (wick) in the middle does help mitigate the effects of directions."It reduces the bad effects caused by objects placed in the wrong direction. Also, lighting a diya plays an important role in restricting evil forces. As evil forces emerge in the dark, the light from a diya restricts them from entering your house. Therefore, your home will become a more peaceful and harmonious place," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.

2. Applying Sea Salt A Day Keeps Negativity Away

Sea Salt is a natural energy absorber in Vastu. It keeps a balance in energies and the five elements: Air, fire, water, earth and ether. "Either you can keep crystals of sea salts in corners or stagnant areas. Or you can mix it with water and use it to wipe the floor. Doing this regularly will keep negative energies away. Moreover, you have to replace the salt every 15 days for better results," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.

3. Use Camphor

Camphor plays an important role in removing Vastu Defects from home. The strong fragrance and cleansing effects of camphor are a powerful tool to remove Vastu dosha. It attracts positive vibrations and brings clarity of mind, says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. He advises to light camphor crystal in a diya and diffuse it throughout the entire house. The vapours of burning camphor destroy the negative energies present in your house.

4. Seek Blessings Of Ganesha

Lord Ganesha provides prosperity and success. In Hindu mythology, he is also known as Vighna-Harta. It means the “remover of obstacles”. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says, "Placing a portrait or idol of Ganpati in the house removes obstacles from the path of life. His presence brings good luck, prosperity and protection from negativity."

5. Introduce Natural Sunlight In The House

The sun is a symbol of power, energy and vitality. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says, "Sunlight is considered the best source of positive energy in Vastu. It nourishes space, removes darkness, and promotes physical and mental well-being. You should keep your windows open allowing direct natural sunlight to enter your house. It will maintain a balance in the energies. Also, sunlight with its warmth vanishes the negative energy. Make sure your windows are clean and allow maximum sunlight to enter your house."