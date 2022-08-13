Independence Day 2022 quotes, wishes: On 15 August 1947, India secured her freedom from 200-year-long British rule. Decades of political turmoil, sacrifices by freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation, persistent efforts by countrymen and their courage in the face of adversity - the road to freedom was neither easy nor short. However, after a long fight, in 1947 the dreams of the nation were achieved as the country broke free from the shackles of British rule. August 15 is a national holiday and on this day. Here are some inspirational quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones for India's 76th Independence day.

Independence Day 2022: Inspirational quotes

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

“Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.” ― Bhagat Singh

Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" ― Chandra Shekhar Azad

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas.” -- Bhagat Singh

"If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland?" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.” ― Subhas Chandra Bose

“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.” - Swami Vivekananda

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” - BR Ambedkar

Independence Day 2022: Jawahar Lal Nehru's iconic quote as India became a free country

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. - Jawahar Lal Nehru

Independence Day 2022:Rabindranath Tagore's poem from The Gitanjali

“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action -

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.”

Independence Day 2022: Wishes to share

- Let your spirits fly as freely and grandly as the Indian flag today - Happy Independence Day!

- We are lucky to be born in a free India. We salute the heroes who sacrificed their lives for

this glorious future - Happy Independence Day!

- Happy Independence Day! Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your words and pride in your soul. Let us salute our nation.

- May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day.

- There's nothing more precious than being free - Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2022: WhatsApp status

- Freedom comes with responsibility. Happy Independence Day.

- Nothing in life is as sweet as the feeling of being free

- Being Independent - there's no bigger gift than this. Happy Independence Day!

- Let's enjoy our freedom, but enjoy it responsibly so that it doesn't encroach on another's freedom. Happy Independence Day!

- Our ancestors paid a heavy price to gain independence. Let's be respectful of the freedom we often take for granted. Happy Independence Day.