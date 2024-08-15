Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778378
NewsLifestyleCulture
INDEPENDENCE DAY

Independence Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

 The yearly celebration honours the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and considers India's road towards independence. It was finally achieved on August 15, 1947, following an extended battle.

|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Independence Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate Image by Unsplash

On August 15, 2024, India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, which marks the end of nearly two centuries of British colonial rule in the country. The yearly celebration honours the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and considers India's road towards independence. It was finally achieved on August 15, 1947, following an extended battle. 

Independence Day 2024: Significance

Every Indian citizen is powerfully reminded on Independence Day of the country's new beginning, the ongoing liberation struggle, and the immeasurable costs suffered by those who gave their lives to free their country from British dictatorship. This historic day, which is observed as a national holiday, celebrates both the well-known heroes and the numerous unheralded people who made important contributions to the nation's struggle for freedom. Independence Day is observed with great patriotism both in India and beyond. It serves as an opportunity for defining future objectives and policies that will reflect the country's continuing development. 

Independence Day 2024: History 

India celebrated its independence on August 15, 1947, officially ending more than 200 years of British colonial rule. The 1857 Revolt marked the start of the conflict, which gathered steam in the early 1900s under Mahatma Gandhi's guidance. On July 4, 1947, when the Indian Independence Bill was tabled in the British House of Commons, something changed. India gained its independence on August 15, 1947. The first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, widely referred to the achievement as a "Tryst with Destiny" on the eve of independence and raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. Every year since, the Prime Minister has addressed the country as part of this custom.

Independence Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate

  • Movie Marathon - Watch historic films celebrating India's freedom. For a celebratory atmosphere, you can add lights and tricolour flags to decorate the room. 
  • Attend A Local Event - Participate in parades, cultural events, and flag-hoisting rituals as part of your community's celebrations.
  • Become An Volunteer - Give back to the community  by setting up a donation drive, helping at a food bank, or taking part in a clean-up.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security