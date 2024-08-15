Independence Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

On August 15, 2024, India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, which marks the end of nearly two centuries of British colonial rule in the country. The yearly celebration honours the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and considers India's road towards independence. It was finally achieved on August 15, 1947, following an extended battle.

Independence Day 2024: Significance

Every Indian citizen is powerfully reminded on Independence Day of the country's new beginning, the ongoing liberation struggle, and the immeasurable costs suffered by those who gave their lives to free their country from British dictatorship. This historic day, which is observed as a national holiday, celebrates both the well-known heroes and the numerous unheralded people who made important contributions to the nation's struggle for freedom. Independence Day is observed with great patriotism both in India and beyond. It serves as an opportunity for defining future objectives and policies that will reflect the country's continuing development.

Independence Day 2024: History

India celebrated its independence on August 15, 1947, officially ending more than 200 years of British colonial rule. The 1857 Revolt marked the start of the conflict, which gathered steam in the early 1900s under Mahatma Gandhi's guidance. On July 4, 1947, when the Indian Independence Bill was tabled in the British House of Commons, something changed. India gained its independence on August 15, 1947. The first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, widely referred to the achievement as a "Tryst with Destiny" on the eve of independence and raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. Every year since, the Prime Minister has addressed the country as part of this custom.

Independence Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate