International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2024: Date, Theme, And Global Significance

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed every year today, i.e. Thurday October 17, 2024 to raise awareness about the millions of people worldwide living in poverty. It also serves as an opportunity to recognize the ongoing efforts across various sectors aimed at eliminating poverty globally.

Poverty is not solely an economic issue; it is a complex, multidimensional challenge that involves more than just income deprivation. Those affected by poverty often face overlapping struggles, such as inadequate housing, lack of access to justice, and insufficient nutritious food.

This day also highlights poverty as a global issue and emphasizes the need to address human rights violations tied to economic and cultural inequalities.

International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2024: Theme for 2024

The theme for this year is “Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment: Acting Together for Just, Peaceful, and Inclusive Societies”—focusing on combating systemic inequalities that perpetuate poverty.

International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2024: Significance

Poverty is a multidimensional issue that affects people's access to essential needs like housing, justice, and food security. This day emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues and advocates for global action to ensure that everyone can live in dignity. It also commemorates those who struggle with poverty and works to make their voices heard.

International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2024: History

The roots of this observance date back to October 17, 1987, when over 100,000 people gathered at the Trocadéro in Paris to honor victims of extreme poverty, violence, and hunger. Their gathering proclaimed that poverty was a violation of human rights. In 1992, the United Nations officially recognized October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

How to Celebrate International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty:

1. Raise Awareness: Share information about poverty issues through social media campaigns, discussions, and events.

2. Volunteer: Offer time and resources to organizations working towards poverty alleviation.

3. Support Local Initiatives: Help support local programs or charities that assist those living in poverty.

4. Host or Participate in Educational Events: Organize webinars, seminars, or community talks to engage others in the fight against poverty.