International Day of the Girl Child 2022: History, theme, significance and wishes

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: The International Day of the Girl, also referred to as the Day of Girls, is observed on October 11 to draw awareness to the gender inequality that girls confront all around the world. On this day, the UN and other organisations host conferences and discussions on a variety of topics, including child marriage, violence against women, access to education, and more. In addition, this day hopes to motivate girls to reach their greatest potential by sharing the stories of changemakers.

History

The "Because I Am a Girl" campaign of an NGO gave rise to the concept of an international day for girls. Eventually, the NGO 'Plan International' persuaded the United Nations to get involved. The first nation to formally put out a resolution on (International Day of Girls) IDG before the UN was Canada.

The United Nations General Assembly voted on December 19, 2011, to approve a resolution declaring October 11th 2012, as the first International Day of Girls. The first celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child took place on the designated date.

The International Day of the Girl Child will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year (IDG).

Significance

International Day of the Girl Child is observed to celebrate the achievements of girls worldwide. This day also aims to educate girls about their rights, which will enable them to realise their full potential and transform the world around them.

Up to 10 million girls are currently at risk of underage marriage, according to UN statistics. In contrast to 1 in 10 boys, roughly 1 in 4 girls worldwide do not participate in formal education, work, or training and girls are the main victims of sexual exploitation.

The purpose of IDG is to spread awareness of women's and girls' rights and to encourage them in realising their full potential.

Theme

This year, the theme chosen by UNICEF for the International Day of Girl Child is 'Our Time Is Now — Our Rights, Our Future.'

"Girls are ready for a decade of acceleration forward. It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential," UNICEF noted on its website.

"The world's 600 million adolescent girls have shown time and time again that given the skills and the opportunities, they can be the changemakers driving progress in their communities, building back stronger for all, including women, boys and men," quoted the UNICEF website.

Girls with disabilities are twice as likely to experience gender based violence.



There are many ways to get involved and be a part of this day, simply Share human interest stories, blogs and videos of girl changemakers, engage government officials, policymakers and stakeholders to make more targeted investments that tackle inequalities experienced by girls, engage key female influencers across industries and lastly amplify your commitment to raising awareness.