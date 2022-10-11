International Day of the Girl Child 2022: The status from Iran to India

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: The International Day of the Girl is being observed on October 11 to draw awareness to the gender inequality that girls confront all around the world. This day also aims to educate girls about their rights, which will enable them to realise their full potential and transform the world around them. This year, the theme chosen by UNICEF for the International Day of Girl Child is 'Our Time Is Now — Our Rights, Our Future.'

"Girls are ready for a decade of acceleration forward. It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential," UNICEF noted on its website. But around the world, the lives of girls and women are fraught with challenges. Let's check out the problems women and girls are facing across the world.

Iranian unrest

Girls in Iran were seen waving their headscarves in the air and chanting slogans against the authorities amidst the ongoing wider unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old young woman as a result of the beating she took. Amini was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran's government for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

There are protests in Iran by schoolgirls in the cities of Tehran, and Karaj among other regions. Many girls are now taking off their headscarves and standing up for their future i.e. making their own choices in life.

The unrest in Iran shows the bigger picture of how even women's struggle is not their own and that of young girls, especially after the Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comment on the unrest and accusing the west and Israel of orchestrating "riots". These schoolgirls protesting might not understand the politics behind this movement but they do understand that they do not have the freedom to live their lives the way they want.

War in Ukraine

The war that broke between Russia and Ukraine is now in its sixth month and with everyone affected, the war in Ukraine is a crisis for women and girls says the UN. Women and girls are impacted differently and disproportionately. A risk of insecurity and gender-based violence is imminent.

Psychological support for items like sanitary napkins that only girls need is not available to them, which adds to the existing troubles.

The Indian picture

Young girls and women in India frequently face moral policing - be it about the clothes they wear, friends they make and when and with whom they go out. While a former chief minister once commented on women wearing tattered jeans, another had asked why the girl, who was raped, was out at that late an hour. Recently, a young girl was schooled by an IAS officer in Bihar when she asked for free sanitary pads.

Ways you can get involved

It is easy to discuss these matters within the secure walls of your homes but you can do more by following these measures given by UNICEF on this International Day of the Girl Child.

1. On social media, share details about remarkable organizations that are empowering girls, enabling them to lead, and enhancing services for girls, as well as human interest stories, blogs, and videos of female changemakers.

2. Encourage decision-makers at all levels of government to focus their efforts on addressing the inequities that girls face, particularly when attempting to access mental health and psychosocial support services in the face of conflict, forced migration, natural disasters, and the effects of climate change.

3. Engage influential women in all fields to represent the transformation we want to see in girls. The words of role models are quite powerful. Let's alter the popular opinion and view of female leaders worldwide.

4. Strengthen your dedication to educating people about and addressing issues that affect girls in your nation and region.

The real question remains, for young girls will there be a gloomy future or a bright one? We don't know for sure but we do know that girls cannot grow up in this present world with no actual rights.

Our young girls will fight for their freedom, and they will eventually win. Change is coming. Now is their time, their rights, and their future.