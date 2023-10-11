International Girl Child Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And Inspiring Quotes On Women

With the intention to promote gender equality and highlight the importance of girls' education and their rights, the International Girl Child Day is observed every year on October 11. "Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future... let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive," UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said. Let's check out the history, significance and theme of this specialday.

International Girl Child Day: History

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world. According to the United Nations, this day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

International Girl Child Day 2023: Significance

Highlighting the rights of a girl child, the UN mentions, "Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years, but also as they mature into women. If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world – both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders." The UN adds, "Girls are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities. As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls are creating a world that is relevant for them and future generations."

International Day of the Girl 2023: Theme

The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being". The theme focuses on taking action to ensure girls and women's rights are not curtailed and make progress on gender equality.

International Girl Child Day: Inspiring Quotes About Women

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” Bethany Hamilton

“And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong, and full of fire and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.” Mark Anthony

“The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.” Albert Einstein

“You have what it takes to be a victorious, independent, fearless woman.” ­Tyra Banks