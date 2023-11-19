New Delhi: As we celebrate International Men's Day, it's crucial to shed light on an often overlooked aspect of men's well-being – their skin health. In a special insight, renowned makeup artist Sahibba K Anand delves into the significance of a disciplined skincare regime for men and why it deserves a place in every man's daily routine.

In today's fast-paced world, where stress and environmental factors abound, maintaining healthy skin goes beyond mere aesthetics. Healthy skin is a reflection of overall well-being, and for men, it is an integral part of leading a truly healthy life. Sahibba emphasizes that skin care is not exclusive to women; it is a universal necessity for both genders.

Men's skin, often thicker and oilier than women's, requires specific care tailored to its unique needs. A disciplined skincare routine is not just about vanity; it's about nurturing the body's largest organ.

Why should men religiously follow a skincare routine? Sahibba breaks it down to the basics – prevention, preservation, and confidence. A consistent skincare regimen helps prevent common issues like acne, premature aging, and skin damage caused by environmental factors. By preserving the skin's health, men invest in their long-term well-being.

Feeling good about one's skin contributes to a boost in confidence and self-esteem. In a world where appearance often influences perceptions, taking care of one's skin becomes a form of self-care and empowerment.

As we celebrate International Men's Day, let's challenge stereotypes and encourage men to embrace a disciplined skincare routine as an essential component of a healthy lifestyle. Sahibba K Anand's insights remind us that skin care is not just a beauty ritual; it is a commitment to self-care and overall well-being that every man deserves.

No matter your age, skin care is the most essential habit!

When I look around, the closest men around me are – My teenage son, my 40-year-old husband, and my 65-year-old father. Believe me when I say this, they all take care of the skin and I’m so happy they do.



Men don’t realise that the skin on the face is a lot more delicate and requires extra love and care. I don’t understand how and why they feel that they can use a body wash for their face or use a body moisturiser as a face cream!

1. Cleansing Ritual - It is very important to start with a good face cleanser. Wash your face daily with a facial cleanser, especially after a workout. Cleansing your face is essential for maintaining your pore size, providing skin hydration, and preventing excess oil build-up. I emphasize the importance of this foundational step for a fresh canvas.

2. Hydration Haven - This should be followed by a facial moisturiser that works for your skin type. Use a creamier moisturiser for drier skin. Moisturising is important to keep the skin balanced and camouflage skin blemishes.

Choose a hydrating serum enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture. Sahibba insists that hydration is a non-negotiable element for skin health.

“Believe it or not, but my teenage son also realises the importance of a facial mist spray and a serum as the first step of a skincare regime. They both provide hydration and make the skin feel supple.” says Sahibba K Anand.

3. Essential Sun Shield - It is of utmost importance to use sunscreen, every time you plan to step out. Sunscreen not only prevents sunburn but also protects against skin cancer and reduces aging.

Never skip sunscreen, I advise. Opt for a broad-spectrum SPF to shield the skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature aging and maintaining an even skin tone.

4. Exfoliation Elegance - Incorporate a mild exfoliator 2-3 times a week to slough off dead skin cells, promoting a smoother texture and aiding in product absorption. Sahibba notes that exfoliation is key for a revitalized complexion.

Whenever you have extra time at hand, remember to exfoliate. The easiest is to mix honey, coffee, and a pinch of cinnamon powder. Apply, rub, and rinse for a radiating glow!

5. Eye Opener - Apply a specialized eye cream to address concerns like dark circles or puffiness. Sahibba stresses the significance of this step for a well-rested appearance.

6. Nighttime Rejuvenation - Before bedtime, indulge in a nourishing night cream. Sahibba highlights the reparative benefits, allowing the skin to regenerate and recover while you sleep.



Some Extra Light On The Issues That Impact Our Skin Health

* For those who shave, you should use a Pre-shave oil, a good shaving cream, followed by an after-shave.

* Your skin care would be incomplete if you don’t keep yourself hydrated. Set reminders to drink water every hour or so and aim for at least 2 liters in a day.

* Avoid smoking and reduce alcohol consumption for good skin. Both dehydrate and make the skin age faster causing fine lines, breakouts, or even destroying collagen thus reducing the elasticity of the skin.

* Working out regularly makes you sweat, opens your pores, and gets a glow that no product can. So take out at least 45 minutes daily to sweat it out, pump your heart and blood, and make the skin feel radiant.

Happy International Men's Day!