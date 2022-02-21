हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma says 'Ee Baat' in his Bihari dialect

On International Mother Language Day, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma opens up on his favourite and most-used phrases from the Bihari dialect.

International Mother Language Day: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma says &#039;Ee Baat&#039; in his Bihari dialect
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year on 21st February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

On International Mother Language Day, &TV actor Saanand Verma (Anokhe Lal Saxena, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai) shares his favourite fun words and phrases that he loves to use from the Bihari dialect.

Saanand Verma, essaying Anokhe Lal Saxena's character in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, "In Bihar, we speak many languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika and each of these languages have tens of local dialects that change from region to region. And I strongly believe that the Bihari dialect has some of the most unique, rustic, intriguing, and humorous words and phrases that can make the conversations quite fun and spicy."

 

He adds, "Some words can only be fun in the native language and are irreplaceable. Their meaning is lost in translation. They are best heard and spoken in that same language. When we meet anyone, we always say to each other, 'Kaisan Ba?' regularly. I have a bunch of few words that I end up saying every day. These include terms like Bhakchonhar (stupid person), Khakhuana (extreme eagerness), Labardhodho (hopelessly slow), Kutna (thrashing) and most of my favourite burbak (fool) that I call some of my close friends to pull their leg."

 

"Undoubtedly Bihari language has made its mark on Indian pop culture and continues to be one of the most popular dialects spoken across the nation. Whenever I come across people using common Bihari phrases like Sasur ka naati (expressing anger or irritation), Garda uda diye (anything awesome), and Ee baat? (Ye baat?) in day-to-day conversation, it makes me proud and happy. I wish everyone a happy International Mother Language Day. Never stop valuing your mother language, as it is something to always respect and cherish," he concludes. 

Watch Saanand Verma as Anokhi Lal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airing every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on &TV.

