It's November 11 today and netizens can't keep calm! Time to MANIFEST your deepest desires

New Delhi: Today is November 11, making it 11/11. Does it ring a bell? Fret not, if you are still wondering what is all the hullabaloo about. Well, today's date is considered to be special as 11 comes twice in a row, making it a great coincidence to make your wishes come true - at least manifest for the best. People have different beliefs or superstitions attached to the number 11:11. You must have noticed whne the clock strikes 11:11, some often claim it as an auspicious sign and quickly pray for something. While others don't really bother about it.

NOVEMER 11:11 DATE - MANIFESTATIONS

Some also believe, it is the best time to make manifestations and invoke your positive energy. Number 11 is also believed to the Master Number. It is also an example of synchronicity, increasing your chances of a coincidence. Netizens thronged internet and shared their views on the 11/11 manifestations:

We have a 11/11 portal tomorrow…



MANIFEST!!!



- Create your 2023 vision board and wish jar. — Anele (@Nelzie101) November 10, 2022

omg its 11:11 make a wish everyone pic.twitter.com/xdA8CvKkU3 — amy (@amythewanker) November 11, 2022

11/11 11:11 i wish my homies well November 11, 2022

my 11:11 wish is getting at least C3 wanderer pic.twitter.com/tWrYnYqP1C — Hanabi (@hanabi_waltz) November 11, 2022

According to Stylecaster.com, 11/11 is not just 'master number' but also an angel number with the hekp of which your spirit guides may be contacting you and giving hints. So, pay attention to your positive thoughts, make a wish and work towards your goal - because nothing can beat the power of hard work.

Get going, the universe is listening!