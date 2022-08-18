Happy Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is here and this is a very important day for Hindus and Krishna devotees globally. According to Hindu mythology, Shri Krishna - the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu - was born on this day. Born in Mathura and brought up in Vrindavan, Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and show in these two places as well as the rest of the country. On this day, Krishna's child avatar is mainly worshipped - Ladoo Gopal - and among other things, Panchmrit is offered as prasad.

Janmashtami 2022: Puja Samagri list

Here are some of the items you need for the puja:

A cradle or a jhoola for Bal Krishna (Baby Krishna idol); an idol of baby Krishna and a small flute; flowers; Tulsi leaves; chandan; kumkum; akshat; makhan mishri; incense stick; Kalash; mango leaves or toran; Gangajal; fresh fruits; coconut; Panchamrit.

Janmashtami 2022: Significance of Panchamrit

As the name suggests, Panchamrit is made of five ingredients mainly ("Panch" meaning five). Milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar are the five ingredients. The significance of Panchamrit and its connection with Janmashtami lies in the fact that it's believed according to the Mahabharata that Panchamrit was one of the items that emerged during the Samudra Manthan between Devas and Asuras. Panchamrit means the Drink of God ("Amrit" stands for nectar for immortality).

This Panchamrit is first offered to deities and then served as prasad. It's also used during 'Abhishek' - the process of bathing idols with holy mixture. The five ingredients of Panchamrit stand for 5 different things:

Milk: Purity and sense of piety

Ghee: Strength and victory

Curd: Prosperity

Honey: Hard work and unity - just like bees who produce honey

Sugar: Sweetness (in life, which brings bliss)

As Krishna was fond of butter, milk, Dahi, this is the apt prasad to be made for him on his birthday!

Janmashtami 2022: Easy steps to make Panchamrit

Mix yoghurt (curd) with milk in a vessel. Add honey, ghee and sugar to the mixture in the vessel. Mix well, garnish with Tulsi leaves and serve. Rosewater or dry fruits can also be added as additional garnishing.

