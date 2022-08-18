NewsLifestyleCulture
KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022

Janmashtami 2022: List of items for Shri Krishna's puja samagri; how to make Panchamrit

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: According to Hindu mythology, Shri Krishna - the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu - was born on the day of Janmashtami. Krishna's child avatar is worshipped on this day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On this day, Krishna's child avatar is mainly worshipped
  • Among other things, Panchmrit is offered as prasad
  • This is a special day for Krishna devotees world over

Trending Photos

Janmashtami 2022: List of items for Shri Krishna's puja samagri; how to make Panchamrit

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is here and this is a very important day for Hindus and Krishna devotees globally. According to Hindu mythology, Shri Krishna - the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu - was born on this day. Born in Mathura and brought up in Vrindavan, Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and show in these two places as well as the rest of the country. On this day, Krishna's child avatar is mainly worshipped - Ladoo Gopal - and among other things, Panchmrit is offered as prasad.

Janmashtami 2022: Puja Samagri list

Here are some of the items you need for the puja: 

A cradle or a jhoola for Bal Krishna (Baby Krishna idol); an idol of baby Krishna and a small flute; flowers; Tulsi leaves; chandan; kumkum; akshat; makhan mishri; incense stick; Kalash; mango leaves or toran; Gangajal; fresh fruits; coconut; Panchamrit.

Janmashtami 2022: Significance of Panchamrit 

As the name suggests, Panchamrit is made of five ingredients mainly ("Panch" meaning five). Milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar are the five ingredients. The significance of Panchamrit and its connection with Janmashtami lies in the fact that it's believed according to the Mahabharata that Panchamrit was one of the items that emerged during the Samudra Manthan between Devas and Asuras. Panchamrit means the Drink of God ("Amrit" stands for nectar for immortality).

This Panchamrit is first offered to deities and then served as prasad. It's also used during 'Abhishek' - the process of bathing idols with holy mixture. The five ingredients of Panchamrit stand for 5 different things:
Milk: Purity and sense of piety
Ghee: Strength and victory
Curd: Prosperity
Honey: Hard work and unity - just like bees who produce honey
Sugar: Sweetness (in life, which brings bliss)

As Krishna was fond of butter, milk, Dahi, this is the apt prasad to be made for him on his birthday!

Janmashtami 2022: Easy steps to make Panchamrit 

Mix yoghurt (curd) with milk in a vessel. Add honey, ghee and sugar to the mixture in the vessel. Mix well, garnish with Tulsi leaves and serve. Rosewater or dry fruits can also be added as additional garnishing.

Also read: Janmashtami 2022: August 18 or 19 - when to observe fast? Dos and Don'ts of vrat, check shubh muhurat

Also read: Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and inspiring quotes from Bhagvad Gita to share with loved ones

Live Tv

krishna janmashtami 2022Janmashtami 2022Happy Janmashtami 2022Janmashtami prasadJanmashtami 2022 pujaJanmashtami 2022 datePanchamrit JanmashtamiJanmashtami puja samagri

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?