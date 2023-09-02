Janmashtami 2023: 10 Hindu Names For Baby Boys Inspired By Lord Krishna

Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. Janmashtami is an auspicious day for Hindus and is celebrated across the country and in different parts of the world. Ahead of Janmashtami 2023, let's take a look at 20 names for baby boys who have been inspired by lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna-Inspired Names For Baby Boys And Their Meanings

Naming your child is a most important and auspicious occasion as the name becomes the literal identity of a person during their lifetime. If you are looking to name your son after Lord Krishna, here are some options. Check them out:



1. Aariv

The name means 'King of Wisdom', 'Knowledge', and 'Intelligence and refers to Lord Krishna.

2. Madhav

Another name for Lord Krishna, this means 'sweet like honey'.

3. Murari

This means one with the flute and refers to Lord Krishna.

4. Balaram

One who is splendid and powerful, the name refers to Lord Krishna's older brother, Balarama. Balarama is also considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

5. Raghava

The name means 'Lord Of God' and refers to Lord Rama, who like Krishna is Vishnu's avatar.

6. Keshava

Another name for Krishna, the name means 'one who has beautiful long hair' - an epithet of Vishnu in Hindu tradition.

7. Mohan

A name associated with Lord Krishna, it means 'charming, 'attractive', and 'one who is tempting'.

8. Arjuna

It means one who is 'lustrous', 'shiny white like silver', and 'colour of the lightning or the milk.' According to some Hindu beliefs, Krishna and Arjuna (of the 'Mahabharata') are the incarnations of Narayana and Nara respectively, who are also known as the twin God incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

9. Madhusudan

This is another name for Lord Krishna and is derived from 'one who killed demon Madhu', which Shri Krishna did.

10. Giridhari

It means 'One Who Holds The Mountain'. It refers to Lord Krishna who is believed to have lifted the Govardhan Hill on one finger to save his village of Mathura from fierce rains and thunderstorms during his childhood.

