Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Is Janmashtami On September 6 Or 7? Check Correct Date

Krishna Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Janmashtami, the festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. While devotees mark this day with a lot of fanfare, this year they have been left confused about the date of the festival - people are unsure if it's on September 6 or 7. Let's find out.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Date: When Will It Be Celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, as per Drik Panchang, Rohini Nakshatra for Janmashtami will start from 9.20 am on September 6 and continue till 10.25 am on September 7. Meanwhile, Ashtami Tithi will begin on 3.37 pm of September 6 and end at 4.14 pm on September 7. This is the reason why Janmashtami can be celebrated both on September 6 and 7.



"Most of the time, Krishna Janmashtami is listed on two consecutive days. The first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the other one is for Vaishanava Sampradaya. Vaishanava Sampradaya date is the latter one. A single date for Janmashtami means that both Sampradaya would observe Janmashtami on the same date," shares Drik Panchang. Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishanava Sampradaya are two specific sects. Usually in North India, a consensus is reached about the date of Janmashtami following the date selected by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness or ISKCON.

Janmashtami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Nishita Puja Time - 11.57 pm to 12.42 am, September 7

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 3.37 pm on September 6, 2023

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 4.14 p, on September 7, 2023

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 9.20 am on September 6, 2023

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 10.25 am on September 7, 2023

This is supposed to be the 5250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

(Source: Drik Panchang)