Janmashtami 2024: Date, Timings, Types Of Fasts & Rituals

The Janmashtami festival is also known as Krishna Janmashtami The celebration honours the birth of Lord Krishna. India will celebrate the occasion on 26 August, this year. Many places celebrate it for two days. People observe the traditions and fast on the first day, and then enjoy Dahi Handi on the second.

Janmashtami 2024: Date & Timings

Krishna Janmashtami Date: Monday, August 26

Ashtami Tithi Starts: 03:39 AM on August 26

Ashtami Tithi Finishes: 2:19 AM on August 27

Janmashtami 2024: Types of fasts

Nirjala Fast: During this strict type of fasting, followers refrain from eating and drinking during the day. Only at midnight, when it is thought that Krishna was born, is the fast broken following prayers and Aarti.

Phalahar Fast: This fast permits consumption of fruits, milk, and water for individuals who are unable to keep the Nirjala fast. Followers of the Sattvic (pure) diet avoid eating grains, legumes, and some vegetables, such as garlic and onions.

Janmashtami 2024: Diet

Foods To Avoid During Janmashtami Fasting

Consumption of grains, pulses, rice, and regular table salt is absolutely prohibited.

Food To Eat During Janmashtami Fasting

Some meals are allowed when fasting on Janmashtami, while others must be avoided. It is possible to eat water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), amaranth flour (rajgira ka atta), and buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta). It is made with rock salt (sendha namak), not conventional table salt. It is acceptable to eat fresh fruits like pomegranates, apples, and bananas. Dairy items are also allowed, including butter, paneer, yoghurt, and milk. Root vegetables can also be consumed, such as potatoes and sweet potatoes, which are frequently used in recipes like vrat ke aloo. During the fast, nuts and seeds are permitted as well.

Janmashtami 2024: Rituals

Prayers, bhajans, and the recital of holy books such as the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela are performed throughout the day on Janmashtami. Often, devotees go to temples where there is a passionate celebration of Lord Krishna's birth. Traditionally, the fast is broken around midnight to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth. As part of the tradition, devotees offer Krishna the prepared meal before consuming the Prasad. In order to get closer to Lord Krishna and ask for his blessings for prosperity and spiritual development, devotees believe fasting and carrying out these rituals with sincerity and devotion can help them.

