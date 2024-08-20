Kajari Teej 2024: Significance, Date, Timings & Rituals

A major festival in Hindu mythology, Kajari Teej is mostly observed in northern India, especially the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. It is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada, which follows the monsoon month of Sawan. The mythology states that in order to gain Lord Shiva's favour and fulfil her desire to marry him, Goddess Parvati underwent a severe penance for 108 years. Therefore, women follow this fast in order to ask for blessings for a successful marriage and a nice husband. The date of Kajari Teej this year is 22nd August.

Kajari Teej 2024: Date & Timings

Timing of the Morning Puja: 05:54 AM to 07:32 AM

Timing of the Evening Puja: 06:53 PM to 08:16 PM

Kajari Teej 2024: Significance

Hindu married women celebrate Kajari Teej, also called Kajali Teej, Badi Teej, Boodi Teej, or Satudi Teej, as a major occasion in hopes of their husbands' long life, good health, and prosperity. Women perform ritualistic mehendi preparations on their hands and feet and honour the goddess Parvati on this day. On Kajari Teej, ladies keep a strict fast, and single women take part in order to find a husband. To win Goddess Parvati's goodwill and gain her blessings, they present her with shringaar things.

Kajari Teej 2024: Rituals