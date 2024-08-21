Kajari Teej 2024: Wishes, Greetings & Messages To Share With Family & Friends
Women celebrate Kajari Teej, also called Badi Teej or Hariyali Teej, particularly in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. It is marked on the third day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls on 22nd August this year. For the prosperity and well-being of their husbands, married ladies fast, put on their nicest clothes, apply mehendi, and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In an effort to find a suitable husband, single women also take part, and all of the women present shringaar gifts to Goddess Parvati in return for her blessings.
Kajari Teej 2024: Wishes, Greetings & Messages
- Wishing you a very happy Kajari Teej.
- Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the joyous day of Kajari Teej
- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej!
- Kajari Teej ki dheron shubh kamnayein
- Aapko Kajari Teej ki hardik shubh kamnayein
- May the moonlight of Kajari Teej fill your life with positivity, and the sweet taste of traditional sweets bring happiness to your soul. Happy Teej!
- As you fast and pray on this auspicious day, may your marital bond grow stronger and your life be filled with happiness. Happy Kajari Teej!
- Kajari Teej greetings to you and your loved ones.
- May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!
- May the colours of this festival brighten your life and the fragrance of mehndi bring sweetness to your relationships. Happy Kajari Teej!
- Connect with your inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Kajari Teej.
- Here's wishing a Happy Kajari Teej to all the beautiful women and their husbands.
- Here's wishing you and your life partner a very blissful married life. Happy Kajari Teej.
- May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!
