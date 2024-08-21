Kajari Teej 2024: Wishes, Greetings & Messages To Share With Family & Friends

Women celebrate Kajari Teej, also called Badi Teej or Hariyali Teej, particularly in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. It is marked on the third day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls on 22nd August this year. For the prosperity and well-being of their husbands, married ladies fast, put on their nicest clothes, apply mehendi, and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In an effort to find a suitable husband, single women also take part, and all of the women present shringaar gifts to Goddess Parvati in return for her blessings.

Kajari Teej 2024: Wishes, Greetings & Messages