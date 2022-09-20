Kalash sthapna 2022: How to install Kalash at home to impress the Durga Maa

Sharadiya Navratri is starting soon (next week!) this time Navratri is going to start on Monday, 26 September 2022. Kalash installation or Ghatasthapana is done on the first day of Navratri i.e. on Pratipada Tithi. The festival of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga which has a very special significance in Hinduism.

This time Navratri will last till 4th October concluding with Dusshera on 5th October and Ghatasthapana taking place on the first day of Shardiya Navratri i.e. on 26th September. On the first day of Navratri, the Maa Durga idols are installed in temples after setting up the Kalash. Ghatasthapana should be done at an auspicious time with complete rituals and order. Let's find out what is the right time and the complete method of Ghatasthapana.

Kalash sthapana 2022: Muhurat (Time)

Pratipada Tithi will start on 26th September 2022 at 03:23 am and will end the next day on 27th September at 03:08 am.

Kalash Sthapna Muhurt - 06.11 am to 07.51 am (Duration 1 hour 40 minutes)

Kalash sthapana 2022: Vidhi (Rituals)

- First of all, purify that particular place by sprinkling gangajal.

- After this, draw a swastika with red colour on the wooden chowki(small stool) and install the Kalash on top.

- Place mango leaves in the Kalash and fill it with water or gangajal. Together with a betel nut, some coins, and durva, put a turmeric knot in the Kalash.

- Wrap a coconut and place it on the top of the Kalash with a red cloth.

- Make a pattern out of rice i.e. akshat and place the idol of Maa Durga. Cover the same idol with red or pink coloured chunri.

- Along with the installation of the Kalash, the Akhand Jyoti is also lit.

- Maa Shailputri is worshipped after installing the Kalash.

Offer your prayers to Maa Shailputri by placing red flowers and rice in hand, chanting a mantra and offering those flowers and rice at Maa Durga's feet. Also, ensure that the bhog (prayer offering) for Maa Shailputri should be made from cow's ghee. Offering only cow's ghee also gets rid of diseases and problems.

Make sure the Kalash is placed in the north-east direction of the temple and should be installed before setting up Maata ki chowki on the first day of Navratri.

