Kanya Puja Maha Ashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Significance, And Complete Rituals Of Kanjak Puja

Kanya Puja, also known as Kanjak Puja, is a significant and cherished ritual during the auspicious festival of Navratri. This beautiful tradition involves worshipping young girls as a form of the goddess Durga. Kanya Puja falls on Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, and holds immense importance in the Hindu culture. In this article, we will explore the date, Shubh Muhurat, significance, and rituals associated with Kanya Puja in 2024.

Ashtami Kanya Puja 2024 Date: Kanya (Kanjak) Or Kumari Puja Shubh Muhurat

This ritual holds immense significance as it is believed to worship and honor young girls, who are seen as living embodiments of Goddess Durga. Performed with great devotion, Kumari Puja highlights the importance of feminine energy and purity in Hindu traditions.

Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Date and Time

Here are the auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang:

Kumari Puja on Friday, October 11, 2024

Durgashtami on Friday, October 11, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:31 on Oct 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:06 on Oct 11, 2024

In religious texts Kumari Puja is suggested on all nine days of Navratri. On the first day of Navratri only single girl should be worshipped and one girl should be added on each day. However many people prefer to perform Kumari Puja on a single day either on Ashtami Puja day or Navami Puja day. Drik Panchang lists Kumari Puja on Ashtami Tithi. However, the day of Kumari Puja should be preferred as per Kul and family tradition. In Belur Math, Kumari Puja is performed on Ashtami Tithi.

As per religious texts, two to ten year's old girls are suitable for Kumari Puja and the one year old girl should be avoided. The girls from two to ten years represent various forms of Durga and named as

1. Kumarika (girl older than 1 year and upto 2 years old)

2. Trimurti (girl between 2 to 3 years and 3 year old)

3. Kalyani (girl between 3 to 4 years and 4 year old)

4. Rohini (girl between 4 to 5 years and 5 year old)

5. Kali (girl between 5 to 6 years and 6 year old)

6. Chandika (girl between 6 to 7 years and 7 year old)

7. Shambhavi (girl between 7 to 8 years and 8 year old)

8. Durga (girl between 8 to 9 years and 9 year old)

9. Bhadra or Subhadra (girl between 9 to 10 years and less than 10)

Kanya (Kanjak) Or Kumari Puja Vidhi

1. Devotees prepare for Kanya Puja by inviting nine young girls, typically between the ages of 2 and 10, to their homes. These girls represent the nine forms of goddess Durga.

2. The feet of the young girls are washed to purify them and symbolize the purification of the goddess herself.

3. Devotees offer young girls new clothes, bangles, kumkum, haldi, fruits, and other gifts as a sign of respect and to seek their blessings.

4. A traditional aarti is performed for the young girls, accompanied by singing bhajans and hymns in praise of goddess Durga.

5. After the puja, a delicious meal is prepared and served to the young girls. This meal is an expression of gratitude for participating in the ritual.

6. It is customary to make donations, particularly in the form of money or food, to the young girls as a symbol of charity.

Maha Ashtami: Significance of Kanya Puja

1. Honoring the Divine Feminine: Kanya Puja is a heartfelt homage to the feminine energy of the universe. It symbolizes the belief that the goddess Durga manifests in the form of young girls.

2. Inclusivity and Equality: This ritual encourages the belief that all women, regardless of their age or background, embody the divine. It promotes gender equality and respect for women.

3. Blessings for the Future: Devotees believe that by worshipping young girls, they invite blessings, prosperity, and well-being into their lives. It is also considered as an act of seeking forgiveness from the goddess for any wrongdoings.

4. Cultural Values: Kanya Puja reinforces cultural values and traditions within families and communities, fostering a sense of togetherness.

Kanya Puja, a celebration of the divine feminine, is a beautiful and significant tradition during Navratri.