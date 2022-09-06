Karma Puja 2022: Significance, Date, Rituals and more

Karma Puja 2022: Karma Puja 2022 is one of the major festivals in Jharkhand. Apart from Jharkhand, this festival is celebrated with pomp by the tribal community in Odisha, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Assam. This year Karma festival is on Tuesday, 6th September, 2022. The main purpose of celebrating this festival is that sisters wish for the happiness, prosperity and longevity of their brothers. Know here every information related to this festival.

Karma Puja 2022: Significance

Unmarried girls who observe the fast are said by the tribe to guarantee an honest crop throughout the year. In addition, it is thought that they find good husbands after observing it honestly. For the sake of their family's health, they too observe the fast during this Karam festival. Married women observe the fast as well in order to maintain a happy marriage and healthy offspring.

Karma Puja 2022: Date

Karma Puja usually takes place in August or September. It occurs on the eleventh moon of the Bhadrapada Hindu month. As a result, September 6 will be observed this year as the day this harvest festival will be celebrated.

Karma Puja 2022: Rituals

The young people from the village enter the jungle with a band of drummers before the ritual starts and cut one or more branches from the Karam tree (the sacred tree worshipped). Unmarried girls who observe this fast carry these branches are significant during this festival because it is believed that they contribute to the good harvest of the season and in future. In addition, they collect wood, flowers, and fruits, all of which are necessary for the puja ceremony. The branch is positioned in the centre of the ground after being covered in cow dung. It is additionally adorned with flowers. The tribal priest then presents the god with alcohol and grains.

Karma Puja 2022: Wishes

-Happy Karma Puja! Best wishes on this auspicious occasion. May Karam devta fill everyone's life with love and happiness.

-Allow joy to abound in your life as the Sun does. Happy Karma Puja, everyone.

- Karam Devta is honoured at Karma Puja. God of destiny, strength, and youth. It is seen as a symbol of intense love and affection between brothers and sisters. Cheers to Karam Puja!

- May you experience joy as a result of the flower festival. In the best way possible, savour the moment. Cheers to Karam Puja!

- May the Lord Karma divinely design, flawlessly carve, and efficiently engineer your life. Cheers to Karma Puja!

Also Read: When is Onam 2022? Date, Thiruvonam timings, 10 days of celebration, history and more