Kartik Purnima 2020: History, significance and puja timings

KARTIK PURNIMA 2020: Kartik Purnima is an auspicious day that is celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik. The Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) in the Hindu month of Kartik is referred to as Kartik Purnima.

It is believed by Hindu's that it was on this day when Lord Shiva defeated the three demons, Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana. The day is also known as the Diwali of gods. This year, Kartik Purnima falls on November 23.

There are several names given to Kartik Purnima which hold immense cultural relevance.

Coming to the legend, it is believed that Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha and Viryavana had a firm control over the world and had created three cities in space known as Tripura. On the day of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva killed the three demons by using just one arrow.

The day is celebrated in several parts of India and is also closely associated with Prabhodini Ekadashi. The end of Chaturmas, a four-month period during which Lord Vishnu sleeps is marked by Prabhodini Ekadashi.

There are many rituals revolving around Kartik Purnima. Annakuta, which is an offering of food to deities is carried out in various temples, people who took vows on Ashvin, full moon day, end them on this day. It is believed that taking a dip into Ganga on this day washes one's sin and brings prosperity to one's life.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, keeping fast and feeding Brahmins are religious activities carried out on this day. People also indulge in charity, especially the donation of cows.

Kartik Purnima is also significant for the Jain and the Sikh communities. On this Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith was born. This year, the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated. On this day ,Jains go on a pilgrimage to Palitana, a holy site to worship Lord Adinath.

The activities prohibited on this day include any form of violence, plucking of fruits and flowers, cutting of crops and hair cutting. Gold is considered to be an auspicious gift to be given this day.

Kartik Purnima 2020 timings:

As per the drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 12:47 pm on November 29, 2020, and ends at 2:59 pm on November 30, 2020.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Kartik Purnima!