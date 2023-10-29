Karwa Chauth: 10 Things Mother-In-Laws Must Include In Sargi Thali

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across North India, during which they fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. One of the essential components of this observance is the Sargi, a pre-dawn meal that married women receive from their mothers-in-law.

While the foods in the Sargi thali are meant to provide nourishment and sustenance during the fast, the spirit of Karwa Chauth goes beyond the meal. It's a day of prayer, reflection, and a show of love and commitment between spouses. The Sargi thali is not just about the ingredients but also the love and blessings that come with it.

The Sargi thali typically contains an array of foods that help women sustain their fast throughout the day. Here's a closer look at the foods you must include in the Sargi thali:

Fruits: The Sargi thali traditionally includes a variety of fresh fruits, such as bananas, apples, and pomegranates. These fruits provide essential vitamins and natural sugars that help keep energy levels up during the day.

Dry Fruits and Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, cashews, and raisins are rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fiber. They help to keep hunger at bay and provide a sustained source of energy.

Sweets: Sweets like mithai or laddoos are included to satisfy the sweet tooth and provide a quick energy boost. They are made with ghee, sugar, and ingredients like nuts or flour.

Pheni or Sevaiyan: This thin vermicelli cooked with ghee and sugar is a traditional inclusion in the Sargi thali. It's easy to digest and offers a source of carbohydrates to keep energy levels steady.

Mathri or Paratha: Savory items like mathri (a deep-fried snack) or paratha (stuffed flatbreads) are included to provide a sense of fullness and also offer sustained energy throughout the day.

Coconut: Fresh coconut pieces are often added to the Sargi as they are considered auspicious and provide hydration, especially important for the day-long fast.

Yogurt: A small bowl of yogurt provides a good source of protein and probiotics, which can help with digestion after the fast.

Sindhara: Sindhara, a symbol of good fortune, is also included in the Sargi. It typically consists of bangles, bindi, and vermilion. These items hold cultural significance and are considered blessings for a married woman.

Water: It's essential to stay hydrated during the fast. Some Sargi thalis include a glass of water with the food, while others may provide it separately.

Spices: Spices like cloves and cinnamon are sometimes included as they are believed to have purifying and digestive properties.