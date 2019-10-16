Karwa Chauth 2019: Tips to pep-up your wardrobe

The festival of Karwa Chauth is a few hours away and women are busy preparing for the special day. A mark of a woman's unconditional love for her husband, Karwa Chauth is celebrated chiefly in North India.

On this day, women observe a fast for their husbands and refrain from taking food or water until the moon rises. During the fast, there are several rituals that take place and women dress up in their best traditional attire for the festivities.

This Karwa Chauth, here are a few tips on how to pep up your wardrobe:

Buy the classic Banarasi saree

Sure, net and georgette saree make you look glamorous but nothing beats the charm of a traditional Banarasi saree! Pair it up with matching earrings and heels, and you're good to go.

Get Patiala back in style

If you aren't a fan of sarees, ditch the Anarkali suit and opt for a Patiala suit instead! The style never fails to impress and when paired with matching bangles and make-up, it will enhance your look.

Glam up with eye make-up

Apart from accessories and clothes, the kind of make-up you opt for is also important. This Karwa Chauth, let the attention be on your eyes! Pick up the perfect shade of eye-shadow and wing that liner.

Wear your bridal lehenga

You can always take your bridal lehenga out and wear it. Don't worry, we aren't asking you to deck up like it is your wedding, but that lehenga can surely be re-used! If you feel that the lehenga looks overboard, ditch the bridal dupatta and opt for a matching, lighter dupatta instead.

Go for an indo-western gown

A gorgeous indo-western gown is the answer if you want to do something different this time! There are a lot of indo-western gowns available in clothing stores and when paired with matching bangles and footwear, they make for the perfect Karwa Chauth outfit.

Here's wishing all the lovely ladies out there, a very Happy Karwa Chauth