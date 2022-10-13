Karwa Chauth 2022 is today: List of puja samagri, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timing and more

Karwa Chauth 2022: This year, Karwa Chauth is being observed on October 13, Thursday. The fasting at Karwa Chauth is done on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. For married women, especially in northern and western parts of India, Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals. On this day, women observe a day-long fast (that includes not drinking water) and pray for the long life of their husbands and happy married life.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Samagri list

The festival of Karwa Chauth is very special for all married women, in which they worship and listen to the story of Karwa Mata with Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati. This festival name is made up of two parts - ‘karwa’, which denotes earthen pots used to store wheat, while ‘chauth’ means the fourth day. On this festival, women buy karwa or new earthen pots and exchange the decorated pots filled with bindi, bangles and sweets with other women. Let's check out the puja samagri list for Karwa Chauth:

1. Karwa

2. Puja thali

3. Chalni (Sieve)

4. Photo of Karwa Mata

5. Kapoor

6. Water

7. Sweets & dry fruits

8. All things related to married women (cosmetics)

9. Flower-garland

10. Two Diyas (one for Karwa Mata and one for the moon)

11. Honey, sugar, milk

12. Vermilion (Sindoor)

13. Mehndi

14. Kalava

15. Sandalwood (Chandan)

16. Turmeric (Haldi)

17. Incense sticks

18. Coconut

19. Akshat (Rice)

20. Ghee

The items in the Puja thali can be adjusted as per the individual customs, which could be slightly different for everyone.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi

- - On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat and don't even drink water the whole day

- In the evening, Karwa Chauth Puja is performed

- After sighting the moon, water is offered to Moon God from an earthen pot

- Following the moon sighting, the fast ends. Through the seive, women look at the moon and then their husband's face

- The fast s broken by women when husbands feed them after this

Karwa Chauth 2022: Muhurat and tithi

This year (2022), Karwa Chauth is being observed on October 13. Check below the puja muhurat and when you can expect the moon to rise, though this would differ in different cities.

Chaturthi Tithi: 1:59 AM on October 13 to 3:08 AM on October 14

Puja timing: 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13

