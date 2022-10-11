Karwa Chauth 2022: Latest mehendi designs that you can opt for - check options

Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehendi trends: This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon. On this day, married women observe fast and pray for the long life and welfare of their husbands and happy married life. Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Mehendis are an important part of Karwa Chauth celebrations and women get intimate patterns drawn on their palms and feet. Here are some popular mehendi design options for Karwa Chauth.

If you want a mehendi design with a twist, you can follow the pattern below with some lines dedicated to your spouse written on the palms.







For a simple design, you can opt something like the one below.





Are you celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time? Try a pretty design like this:

If you are applying mehendi on your feet, this is a pattern you can opt for.

If you are looking for a mehendi design that's elaborate and would cover half your hand, then this can be an ideal choice.

Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 ways to make your mehendi darker

To darken the henna on your palms and wrists, you can add the following items to the mehendi:

1) Alkaline or acidic ingredients like lemon juice and sugar.

2) Coffee is known for its natural colouring properties. Coffee will make your henna browner and redder.

3) Chilli powder and mustard oil added to your henna can work wonders in terms of a brighter and darker shade of mehendi.

4) In a pan, add some cloves and let them heat to medium flame. Once the cloves heat up, place your hands over the fumes of clove. If you do this process after applying the lemon-sugar mixture, it will be more effective.

5) Essential oils like lemon oil, eucalyptus oil, clove oil, or Mahalabiya oil can be used to darken henna.

