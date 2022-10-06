Karwa Chauth 2022 on October 13, check festival rituals and trending viral Mehendi designs

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 13, Thursday. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon.

KARWA CHAUTH CELEBRATIONS

The festival of Karwa Chauth is majorly celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well. Married women dress in their best attire and adorn their hands with beautiful Mehendi designs. Many unmarried girls also observe a fast (vrat) on this day and break it after the moon is sighted in night (as per some beliefs unmarried girls look at the star and break their vrat).

Check out the most trending and easy Henna designs for Karwa Chauth 2022:

KARWA CHAUTH RITUALS

A few days before Karwa Chauth, married women would buy new Karvas (spherical clay pots) -- 7"-9" in diameter and 2-3 litres capacity, decorating them with paint outside. They would make beautiful designs on it. The pots would be filled with items such as bangles, ribbons, homemade candy and sweets, make-up stuff, and small clothes as well.

On the festival day, women would then visit each other and exchange these Karvas too.

Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating!