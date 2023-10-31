Karwa Chauth is a beautiful Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love and commitment between married couples. This day of fasting and praying is an important tradition primarily observed in North and West India, where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the good health and longevity of their husbands. After a day of food and water deprivation, it is essential to break your fast with care and attention to your health.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Aman Puri, Nutritionist and Founder of Steadfast Nutrition shares effective tips on what to eat after a whole day of fasting on Karwa Chauth day.

Here are some health tips for what to eat after you break your Karwa Chauth fast.

1. Rehydrate Your Body: After a long day of fasting, it's crucial to rehydrate your body. Start by sipping a glass of lukewarm water. This will not only help relax your gut but also cleanse your digestive tract, alleviating any potential discomfort caused by dehydration. Rehydration is the first step to a healthy recovery.

2. Nutrient-Rich Start: Begin with fresh fruits and dry nuts. These are the perfect choices to replenish your body with essential nutrients. Soaked almonds, raisins, and figs provide vitamins and good fats, while fruits like papaya, banana, apple, oranges, and berries offer a wide range of vitamins and antioxidants. This combination of fruits and nuts will give you an immediate energy boost.

3. Light, Balanced Meal: Following your fruit and nut intake, opt for a light meal that fulfills your energy requirements. Avoid deep-fried and processed foods, as they can lead to bloating, heartburn, and acidity. Instead, focus on high-protein and carbohydrate-rich foods, incorporating vegetables and fiber to maintain a balance of minerals and vitamins. Steamed and stir-fried vegetables are excellent choices for easy digestion.

4. Mindful Eating: Although it's customary to celebrate Karwa Chauth with lavish meals, it's essential to avoid overeating. Pay attention to your body's signals and consume only what is necessary to feel satisfied, not stuffed. Overindulging can lead to digestive discomfort and bloating.

5. Hydration is Key: Avoid soda and caffeinated drinks, as they may lead to acidity and gut issues after fasting. Instead, continue to drink water throughout the evening to stay active and well-hydrated. Buttermilk and coconut water are excellent choices to fulfill your electrolyte requirements and maintain a balanced and healthy fluid intake.

By following these health tips, you can ensure a comfortable and nourishing transition from your fast to a satisfying and wholesome meal, allowing you to celebrate the love and commitment that Karwa Chauth represents without compromising your health.