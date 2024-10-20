Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhadra Kaal To Cast Its Shadow On Karwa Chauth Vrat – Avoid Puja During These Timings!

Karwa Chauth is a beloved festival that symbolizes the devotion and love married women hold for their husbands. On this day, women fast from sunrise until moonrise, going without food or water, and break their fast after offering prayers to the moon. They seek blessings for their husbands' long life, happiness, and prosperity, strengthening the sacred bond of marriage.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Bhadra Timings

According to Drik Panchang, today, i.e. October 20, 2024, the Bhadra Kaal falls between 6:25 AM and 6:46 AM. During this time, performing any auspicious activities, including puja, is discouraged. According to Indian astrology, Bhadra is an inauspicious period, and initiating significant tasks or rituals during this time may lead to undesirable outcomes or failure. The influence of Bhadra is believed to disrupt the positive effects of rituals, bringing obstacles and negativity.

Auspicious Time for Karwa Chauth Puja

According to Drik Panchang, the best time to perform the Karwa Chauth puja is between 5:46 PM and 7:02 PM on October 20, 2024. During this period, you can conduct the rituals of Karwa Mata Puja and seek blessings for your husband’s long life and prosperity.

How to Observe Karwa Chauth Vrat

Here’s a step-by-step guide to performing the Karwa Chauth rituals:

Morning Rituals: Begin the day by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. Decorate your home temple's walls with a geru-painted design and draw an image of Karwa Mata.

Puja Preparation: In the evening, set up a chowki (a small platform) and place Karwa Mata’s image on it. Light diyas and fill a karva (a clay pot) with rice, offering it as Dakshina.

Listen to Karwa Mata Katha: During the auspicious time, listen to the Karwa Mata Katha and seek blessings from your elders. This storytelling session is an integral part of the ritual.

Moonrise Ritual: Once the moon rises, offer arghya (water) to the moon and gaze at it through a sieve. Then, look at your husband’s face through the sieve, symbolizing your prayers for his well-being. Break your fast by drinking water from your husband’s hands and touch his feet as a mark of respect.

By observing the correct rituals and timings, this special day is meant to strengthen the love and devotion between married couples, celebrating the longevity and prosperity of their partnership.