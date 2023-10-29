trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681687
KARWA CHAUTH

Karwa Chauth: 7 Tips For Staying Hydrated During The Fast

Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and other health issues. Here are some tips to help you stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Karwa Chauth: 7 Tips For Staying Hydrated During The Fast

Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu fast observed by married women, is a day-long ordeal that involves abstaining from food and water from sunrise until the moon rises. While the fast holds immense significance for many, it's crucial to prioritize health and well-being during this time, especially when it comes to staying adequately hydrated. 

Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and other health issues. Here are some tips to help you stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth:

Also read: Karwa Chauth: 10 Things Mother-In-Laws Must Include In Sargi Thali

Pre-fast Hydration:

Start your day with a glass of water before sunrise to ensure you begin the fast well-hydrated. This will give your body a head start.

Fresh Fruit Juices:

Freshly squeezed fruit juices are a great way to hydrate and provide essential vitamins. Opt for water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges.

Stay in the Shade:

While waiting for the moon to rise, avoid direct sunlight and opt for a shaded area to prevent excessive sweating and dehydration.

Avoid Overexertion:

Try to limit physical activities and rest whenever possible to conserve energy and reduce fluid loss.

Mindful Eating:

When it's time to break your fast, start with a glass of water or a hydrating drink before consuming heavy, rich foods. This will prevent overeating and aid digestion.

Hydration After Moonrise:

Continue to sip on water, herbal teas, and hydrating foods to replenish lost fluids and maintain your body's balance.

Balanced Diet:

Post-fast, focus on a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and fluids to aid recovery and maintain hydration levels.

Karwa Chauth is a meaningful and special occasion, but your health should always be a top priority. By following these tips, you can ensure a safe and well-hydrated fast on this important day.

