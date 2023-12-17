Kharmas 2023: When Is Malmas? Check Date, Time And Significance

Kharmas is a period of one month that is considered inauspicious in Hindu religion. It is believed that during this time, the Sun moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius, and all auspicious activities are prohibited.

Kharmas 2023 will begin on December 16, 2023, and end on January 15, 2024. During the period of Kharmas, no auspicious work is done in Sanatan Dharma, it is advised to avoid marriage, engagement ceremonies, purchasing a new house or vehicle, performing Mundan ceremony, and starting a new business venture. Kharmas ends on the day of Makar Sankranti.

Kharmas 2023: Date and time

Kharmas begins on December 16, 2023, at 4:09 pm, the Kharmas phase will continue until January 15, 2024. Following the conclusion of Kharmas in January, numerous auspicious dates will be available for Hindus to engage in favorable activities, such as weddings.

Accrording to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that worshiping Lord Vishnu during Kharmas brings happiness and prosperity. In addition, regular Tulsi worship should also be performed during Kharmas. This brings peace and happiness to your home.

According to the astrology, Kharmas is a period of one month which is not considered auspicious for performing few activities. It is connected with Dhanu Sankranti which means when Sun will enter in Sagittarius zodiac signs, all the auspicious activities will be prohibited and when Sun moves from Sagittarius, all activities will start again.

Things to avoid in Kharmas

- It is also advised to avoid purchasing new property or vehicle during this period

- People should not consume non-vegetarian food and alcohol during this month. However, worshipping the Sun during this whole month is highly rewarding.

- People must offer water to Lord Surya and chant - ‘Om Ghrani Suryaye Namah’

- Taking a holy bath in holy rivers has great importance during this month.

As per the Panchang, Kharmas is not inherently considered inauspicious. The advice to exercise caution during this period and refrain from initiating new endeavors or participating in auspicious activities is rooted in the belief that the Sun undergoes a period of debilitation during its transition into Sagittarius.

