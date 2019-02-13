Kiss Day 2019: Top WhatsApp messages,quotes for your loved ones

Valentine's Day is just around the corner but before that, let's take a moment to embarrass kisses of all sorts on Kiss Day, which is being celebrated on February 13, 2018.

So what if you are away from your loved one? You always have the option of sending them loads of virtual kisses.

Here are some of the sweetest yet the romantic messages you can send out to your beau to make up for your absence.

* Roses are red

Sky is blue,

On this kiss day',

Let me kiss you

* If you think of me out of the blue, just remember it's all the kisses I have blown in the air finally catching up with you

* Sweetheart, On this day of love, sending you kisses to tell you how much you mean

*Never keep the best things in your life,

Like kisses,

Give it away, whenever you can

* When words become surplus, seal the deal with just a kiss

*Sun gives us heat

Cloud gives us Rain

Wind makes our hair sway

A sweet kiss for you to make you gay!

Happy Kiss Day!