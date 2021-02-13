Kiss Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, texts that you may send to your partner

Kiss Day 2021: Valentine's Day is just around the corner but before that, let's take a moment to embarrass kisses of all sorts on Kiss Day, which is being celebrated on February 13. The day, which falls on a day before the Valentine's day, is observed to celebrate the unique act of expressing one's fondness for another. The day is all about getting and receiving kisses from your partners and making it full of romance, fun, love, emotions and cuteness.

And although mostly it is meant for the lovebirds – the Kiss Day could also be significant to friends and near and dear ones.

It is to be noted that the day is extremely popular among teenagers and new couples. So apart from receiving and exchanging kisses, they also love to send virtual kisses to their partners in the form of wishes and texts.

Here are some of the sweetest-romantic messages you can send out to your love to express your emotions.

* Roses are red

Sky is blue,

On this kiss day',

Let me kiss you

* If you think of me out of the blue, just remember it's all the kisses I have blown in the air finally catching up with you

* Sweetheart, On this day of love, sending you kisses to tell you how much you mean

*Never keep the best things in your life,

Like kisses,

Give it away, whenever you can

* When words become surplus, seal the deal with just a kiss

*Sun gives us heat

Cloud gives us Rain

Wind makes our hair sway

A sweet kiss for you to make you gay!

Happy Kiss Day!