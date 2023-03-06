Lakshmi Jayanti 2023: Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat And Significance

Lakshmi Jayanti 2023: Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity and it is believed that Lakshmi Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born on ‘Phalguna Purnima’ during the great churning of the milky ocean known as Samudra Manthan. Lakshmi Jayanti is mostly celebrated in South India, rather than North India. This year, the Lakshmi Jayanti falls on March 7, the same as Holika Dahan.

Lakshmi Jayanti 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat Timings

As per Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Jayanti will be celebrated on March 7.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 04:17 pm on March 6, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends: 06:09 pm on March 7, 2023

Lakshmi Jayanti 2023: Significance

Lakshmi Jayanti is a significant day to appease the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees perform Lakshmi Homam on this day where, as per Drik Panchang, 1000 names of Goddess Lakshmi and Shri Suktam are recited. This is also called Lakshmi Sahasranamavali. Further, as a ritual, lotus followers are dipped in honey and used for Ahuti to appease the Goddess. Further, if you want to start a new business, buy a new house, etc., then Lakshmi Jayanti is a very auspicious day for this.

Also read: Holi, Holika Dahan 2023: Check Dates, Puja Timings And Significance Of Festival Of Colours

Lakshmi Jayanti 2023: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Lakshmi Jayanti, get up early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Lord Vishnu is also worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi on this day. To offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, sit facing in the east direction. Prepare a wooden post and purify it by sprinkling Gangajal, and spread a red coloured cloth.

Install the statue or picture of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu in the post. Goddess Lakshmi should rest on a lotus in the installation or statue. Offer vermilion, roli, akshat, sandalwood, lotus flowers, seasonal fruits, sweets, or kheer to Goddess Lakshmi. Light a four-faced lamp and chant the mantra 'Om Hree Mahalakshmyai Namah' and perform Lakshmi aarti.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)